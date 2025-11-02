: About author bio at bottom of article.

Former FOX2 TV anchor stabs mom to death, claims self defense

Angelynn ‘Angie’ Mock former FOX2 TV new anchor stabs mom, Anita Avers to death at Wichita, Kansas home, claims self defense.

A former FOX2 St Louis morning news anchor has claimed self defense in the stabbing death of her mother.

Angelynn ‘Angie’ Mock, 47, who had anchored for the St Louis outlet a decade ago called 911 on Friday to say she had stabbed her 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers, to death at a Kansas home in self-defense.

According to a Wichita Police news release, officers responded around 8 a.m. Friday to a reported stabbing in the 1500 block of East Crowley Street. Police said Mock was located outside the house and the victim was found in bed with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police arrested Mock and took her to the hospital. She now faces a first degree murder charge in the stabbing death of her mother according to Sedgwick County jail records.

‘Calling party stabbed the mother to save herself,’ dispatchers reportedly said according to retrieved 911 audio KAKE reported.

A neighbor told the outlet that Mock had come running out of the house with her ‘hands and body filled with blood, asking to call 911.’

‘I asked her if she was OK, and she was pretty shaken up and she seemed scared, and she just ran off,’ stated the neighbor.

Victim specialized in dealing in family conflict

Mock’s LinkedIn page shows she worked as a morning anchor and reported for Fox 2 from March 2011 to February of 2015.

Her last role included her working as a data management consultant from December 2019 to present. Unclear is why the former tv anchor declined to pursue further opportunities beyond her role at FOX2.

Avers was a licensed clinical marriage and family therapist with some 20 years of experience, according to Wichita Counseling Professionals.

‘She specializes in treating adults experiencing depression, anxiety spectrum disorders, trauma, and mood disorders, as well as relationship issues, including couples and marriages, family conflict, infidelity and divorce,’ her biography stated.

Information about an initial court appearance was not immediately available.