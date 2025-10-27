Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, Wilmington, Delaware man arrested in connection to Lincoln University shooting in Pennsylvania during homecoming celebrations that left Jujuan Jeffers dead and six others injured. Suspect told investigators gun belonged to his mother.

A 25 year old man has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting at Lincoln University, Chester County, Pennsylvania during homecoming celebrations that left one person dead and six others injured.

Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, 25, of Wilmington, Delaware was arrested after he was spotted by a Lincoln University police officer holding a loaded Glock 28 pistol shortly after shots rang out.

Lincoln University homecoming mass shooting leaves one dead, six injured

When questioned, he told police the gun belonged to his mother and that he had driven with it from Wilmington to the university earlier that afternoon the Daily Voice reported.

At the time of the shooting, just on 9.30 p.m, Saturday, October 25, students and alumni had gathered for homecoming festivities. Gunfire erupted during the crowded outdoor event near the International Cultural Center on Lincoln University’s Chester County campus sending attendees at the packed event scurrying for their lives.

It remained unclear if Morgan-Thompson was a student at the Historically Black College and university.

During questioning, the 25-year old admitted keeping the loaded weapon ‘on his person the entire time’ while on campus and confirmed he did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe confirmed Sunday that Morgan-Thompson remains in custody on a charge of Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License, held at Chester County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.

Lincoln University shooting victims described

Investigators are testing the seized Glock to determine whether it was used in the shooting, which left 25-year-old Delaware, Wilmington man, Jujuan Jeffers, dead from a gunshot wound to the head and six others injured — including a Lincoln University student and an alumnus.

Jeffers mortally succumbed to a gunshot wound to his head shortly after midnight, Action News reported. The six people wounded ranged in ages 20 and 25 and were expected to survive.

One of the victims is a current student, another is an alum, while the rest have no connection to the university, Action News reported.

Morgan-Thompson could face upgraded charges if it was confirmed bullets from the gun found on his person matched bullet fragments found at the shooting scene.

More than one shooter thought to be involved during Lincoln University shooting

De Barrena-Sarobe said detectives are still working under the assumption that more than one shooter may have been involved but emphasized they do not believe it was a planned mass casualty attack.

‘We’re operating under the belief that the shooter or shooters in this case did not come here with the specific design to cause a mass casualty event,’ de Barrena-Sarobe said. ‘We’re treating this as a shooting that broke out.’

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

Founded in 1854 as the Ashmun Institute and renamed in 1866 after President Lincoln, Lincoln University remains one of America’s first degree-granting historically Black colleges and universities.

Lincoln University has suspended classes for Monday. Counseling services will be available throughout the week.