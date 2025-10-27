Trinity ‘Jamie’ Shockley would be trans shooter admits to plotting Valentine’s Day shooting at Mooresville, Indiana school. Said she wanted to prove that she was former school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, ‘number one fan.’

An Indiana teen obsessed with mass school shootings has admitted to plotting a Valentine’s Day massacre at Mooresville High School where they were a senior earlier this year.

Trinity ‘Jamie’ Shockley, 18, is set to plead guilty to felony conspiracy to commit murder in return for spending a maximum of 12.5 years in prison and five years of probation, according to the Morgan County Prosecutor’s office.

Would be trans school shooter said she wanted to prove she was infamous school shooter ‘number one fan’.

Shockley, who authorities said identifies as male and uses the name Jamie, was arrested in February after police received a tip that she had access to an AR-15, had purchased a bulletproof vest, and was obsessed with mass shooters.

When officers searched her home, they found her room emblazoned with odes to Parkland Florida mass shooter Nikolas Cruz, who killed 14 students and three staff members on Feb. 14, 2018. Other gunmen the would be transgender shooter was fascinated by included Dylan Roof, and Andrew Blaze.

They also found evidence that she was planning a shooting at her own school, which ‘would occur during lunchtime,’ and was planning to stage it to coincide with the anniversary of the Parkland shooting.

Investigators traced online messages on Discord where Shockley, using the username “crazynickolaz,” allegedly wrote “Parkland part two. Of course, I’ve been planning this for a YEAR.”

Shockley initially told police the plan was motivated by wanting to prove they were Cruz’s ‘number one fan.’ Shockley later claimed to be joking about the threats.

Barred from researching school shooters for life

As part of her plea deal, Shockley will be barred from researching school shooters for life, with all her electronic devices to be monitored by software that will hold her accountable according to WRTV.

Shockley will be barred from ever owning a gun. She must also pay for mental health counseling.

Shockley is also permanently banned from all Morgan County school properties and events.

Shockley who remains in custody in Morgan County is expected to make her formal plea in court on Nov. 24 where she will be sentenced.