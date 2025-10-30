Donovan Faison, Sanford, Florida man found guilty of murdering 3 month pregnant teen girlfriend, Kaylin Fiengo for refusing to get abortion. At the time, boyfriend was involved with another woman with whom he shared a baby with.

A Florida man faces the potential death penalty after being found guilty of murdering his former girlfriend after the 18 year teen refused to get an abortion after being told ‘to get rid of the baby.’

Donovan Faison, 23, of Stanford, Florida was found guilty in the first degree murder of Kaylin Fiengo and her unborn child along with burglary on Monday, WKMG reported.

Boyfriend demanded girlfriend end pregnancy only for teen teen to refuse

The guilty verdict came after a Seminole County jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding the man guilty of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in 2022.

Leading into the penalty phase of the trial, which began Wednesday, Sanford prosecutors sought the death penalty.

Notice of Fiengo’s death came after the body of the three month pregnant teen was found inside a parked car at a Sanford park, with an apparent gunshot wound in November, 2022.

During the course of investigations, it was revealed Fiengo had been in repeated arguments with Faison over her decision to continue the pregnancy, despite her boyfriend’s repeated demands she terminate the pregnancy. Those disputes, according to prosecutors, culminated in her murder.

At the time of Fiengo’s shooting death, Faison was in a romantic relationship with another woman with whom he shared a baby. Having become aware of her boyfriend’s cheating, Fiengo broke up with Faison, while trying to work through their relationship, the Miami Herald reported.

Boyfriend lured girlfriend to remote park where he shot pregnant teen dead

Despite insisting on keeping the unborn child, Faison lured Fiengo to a remote park where he shot her dead.

Prosecutors were able to place Faison at the crime scene after a friend said Fiengo had told her she was going to the park to meet him.

News of the guilty verdict bought a modicum of relief to the victim’s family according to FOX35.

‘We’ve been waiting a long time for this,’ said Tatiana Fiengo, Kaylin’s aunt told the outlet. ‘It doesn’t bring her back, but at least he’s not out hurting other people.’