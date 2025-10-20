Lucy Martinez, Chicago teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary faces calls to be fired after incendiary gesture during No Kings protests where she’s seen pointing fingers like a gun to neck, pulling trigger, referencing Charlie Kirk assassination. The incident is the latest in controversial behavior, actions, statements shared leading to outrage and calls to be cancelled.

A Chicago elementary school teacher seen on video footage seemingly mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination after using a gun gesture to her neck during a No Kings protest over the weekend is now facing calls to be fired.

🚨BREAKING: The woman caught mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination has reportedly been identified as Lucy Martinez — a Chicago Public School teacher. If this is true, she shouldn’t be teaching anyone’s kids. Let’s make her famous.

She wanted attention — now she’ll get it.

— ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) October 19, 2025

Chicago elementary teacher becomes focus of conservatives outraged by incendiary behavior

Lucy Martinez, a teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School, in captured video is seen putting a finger to her neck and pretending to pull a trigger when a man driving by in a pickup truck waved a flag calling the conservative activist a ‘hero.’

Multiple demonstrators flipped the bird at the counter-protester during weekend ’No Kings’ demonstrations gathered to demonstrate against President Donald Trump‘s increasingly authoritarian measures across the U.S.

Kirk, 31, was killed when Tyler Robinson allegedly shot him in the neck while the Turning Point USA founder was speaking at Utah State University last month.

Video of the incendiatary gesture quickly went viral, leading to outrage.

‘This is who we trust with our children & then wonder why they become radicalized as adults,’ Libs of Chicago posted in shared viral video.

‘This woman teaches children. Lucy is now the perfect face of the “No Kings” movement — a movement that preaches “love” but celebrates death. Evil always exposed itself,’ Ryan Fournier, co-founder of Students for Trump, wrote on X.

‘What parent would want their child being taught by such a truly hateful person,’ another user raged.

Posted another, ‘Imagine if you had a child that had conservative or Charlie Kirk supporting parents. Would she hurt them in some way or discriminate against them?’

Divided polarized America

Nathan Hale Elementary School, where Martinez allegedly worked as a teacher, shut its website and X account down.

The episode has since led to demands for Martinez to be fired by school administrators.

Responding to the fracas, Chicago Public Schools said it ‘remains committed to creating and maintaining a welcoming, safe and inclusive teaching and learning environment, free from harassment, bias, or harm of any kind.’

‘While CPS does not comment on specific personnel matters the District follows a consistent process when allegations of misconduct are reported. Employees found to have violated Board policy are subject to disciplinary action.’

The incident is the latest flare up involving dissent towards Trump and that of his supporters leading to a swath of professionals being fired, expelled, defunded or cancelled for unceremoniously deriding the death of Kirk amid accusations from conservatives of celebrating political violence amid an ever politically divided America.