Wisconsin 5th grade teacher who made out with 11 year old boy...

Madison Bergmann plea deal sees former Hudson, Wisconsin 5th grade teacher agree to lesser charges after admitting to sexual assault of 11 year old boy, including exchanging over 35K texts and ‘making out’.

A former Hudson, Wisconsin 5th grader teacher accused of exchanging ‘inappropriate’ texts and sexually abusing an 11 year old student wept while appearing in court on Monday as she agreed to lesser charges in a plea deal.

Madison Bergmann, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of child enticement and two counts of sexual misconduct by school staff during a plea hearing Monday.

5th grade teacher kept folder with over 100 love notes from her 11 year old student victim

The former elementary teacher at River Crest Elementary had faced onerous jail time when prosecutors opted to drop more serious charges against her including, first-degree sexual assault of a child, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful descriptions, and additional counts of sexual misconduct by school staff and child enticement, records showed.

Prior to the more serious charges being dropped, Bergmann had faced up to 18 years jail time following her initial May 2, 2024 arrest.

The plea deal arrangement led to the former teacher visibly shaken and openly weeping as captured by KARE11.

The former educator’s abuse of her young victim came to be exposed when the fifth grade student’s mother overheard her son speaking to the teacher on the phone, according to a criminal complaint.

After checking the boy’s phone, his parents discovered lewd texts between the two, discussing several encounters inside the Hudson, Wis., classroom during lunch or after school.

She allegedly told the young boy how much she enjoyed him touching her and ‘making out.’

The boy’s enraged father stormed into the school with printouts of the salacious conversations, authorities said.

Abuse of position, trust and authority

When cops searched Bergmann’s classroom, they found a folder with the victim’s name on it containing over one hundred handwritten love notes discussing how much they kissed.

Prosecutors say a forensic search of the teacher and her student victim’s cell phones revealed more than 35,000 text messages between Bergmann and the 11-year-old, while a search of Bergmann’s computer uncovered nearly three dozen emails exchanged between teacher and the boy. Many of them described touching and kissing, and each of them wanted the relationship to escalate.

Madison Bergmann resigned her position with the Hudson Public Schools on May 13, 2024.

Bergmann had planned on marrying her ‘sweetheart’ in July 2024, only for the engagement to be called off. The accusations blindsided the groom-to-be, Sam Hickman.

Bergmann is slated to be sentenced on Dec. 22, 2025 where she now faces up to 12 years jail time.