Schnucks grocery store shooting leads to 20 year old St Louis man shot dead, as the suspect remains at large as police release images of ‘person of interest’.

Missouri authorities are asking for help identifying a ‘person of interest’ in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20 year old man inside a St Louis grocery store on Sunday.

St. Louis police said officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the shooting at the Schnucks City Plaza in the 3400 block of Union Boulevard, near the intersection with Natural Bridge Avenue.

Multiple gunshots fired at St Louis grocery store following altercation

A store security guard said the shooting happened in the produce section. Police on Monday said a 20-year-old man got into an altercation with an unidentified man in the store. The unidentified man then pulled out a gun and shot the 20-year-old.

The suspected shooter ran away and remains at large, KSDK reported.

While authorities declined to identify the victim’s name, social media identified the victim by his first name, Henry.

‘It’s traumatizing,’ said Bridgett Battle, who was inside shopping with her children when she heard multiple gunshots. ‘Everybody and the kids don’t need to see this.’

‘He got shot … on the side of his chest,’ Battle told KDSK. ‘He was trying to keep his eyes open but it didn’t work at all. He ended up dying on the floor. All the blood came out of his body.’

Show Me Peace, a community violence intervention group, arrived on scene shortly after the shooting to try to help deescalate the situation.

No person in custody

On Monday, the group returned to the store to show a presence and tell people, this violence isn’t normal.

A Schnucks spokesperson said the store closed after the shooting. It reopened Monday morning at 8 a.m.

‘The Schnucks security team is working with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. We will defer further comment to them,’ the spokesperson said.

Come Monday, police released a photo and video showing a person of interest in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).