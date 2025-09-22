Myles Belyue shoots self dead after standoff at Columbus Amazon facility with police after firing shots at Georgia warehouse. No known motive.

A 22-year-old gunman opened fire at an Amazon facility in Columbus, Georgia early Monday morning before turning the gun on himself following a police standoff.

The shooting happened before dawn Monday at the Amazon warehouse on the city’s east side, in the 5800 block of Osceola Court circa 4.47 a.m according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.

What led to gun violence at Georgia Amazon facility?

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released by officials but identified on social media as Myles Belyue, fired multiple gunshots into the facility from the outside according to responding Columbus police.

Preliminary information indicates that a male subject fired multiple shots into the front of the facility from outside. Afterward, he walked a short distance away where responding officers confronted him. The individual brandished a firearm, leading to a brief standoff. The incident ended when the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other injuries were reported.

A motive for the incident remains unknown. Not immediately clear is the shooter’s affiliation with the Amazon warehouse facility where the early morning gun violence took place. Some suggested Belyue was a former Amazon employee.

Amazon in the aftermath released a statement saying it was ‘supporting those who were onsite during this incident’ and that the company was ‘thankful no one else was injured.’

‘We’re working closely with local law enforcement as they investigate,’ the statement added.

Columbus Police state the investigation remains active.

Columbus is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.