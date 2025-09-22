: About author bio at bottom of article.

Altercation at Tulsa QuickTrip leads to man shot dead but no arrests

Altercation at Tulsa QuickTrip leads to Justin Mattingly shot dead, with authorities releasing suspect shooter after questioning.

An altercation at a parking lot at a Tulsa gas station turned deadly, Sunday night, leading to the shooting death of a 36 year old Oklahoma man.

Notice of the calamity came after officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to QuikTrip gas station, located at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Road just on 11.20 p.m, Sunday night.

Upon arrival, they discovered Justin Mattingly suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Altercation at Tulsa QuickTrip gas station convenience store escalates to parking lot

Despite lifesaving efforts, Mattingly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Mattingly and another man, News9 reported.

Surveillance video reviewed by detectives showed the dispute beginning inside the convenience store, where the suspect was seen assaulting Mattingly, who in turn made verbal threats.

The confrontation later spilled into the parking lot. A short time after the initial incident, Mattingly and a friend—both riding motorcycles—pulled up alongside the suspect’s vehicle at a gas pump.

Detectives say Mattingly kicked the suspect’s car door before beginning to ride away.

A question of self defense?

At that moment, the suspect, still seated in his vehicle, fired a single shot, striking Mattingly in the head.

Investigators previously said the suspect did not flee and was taken into custody without incident. They said the man who fired the shot was questioned but later released. He is not currently under arrest.

Officers say all investigative findings will be presented to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges are filed.