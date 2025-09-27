Lisa Catalano, Bay Area, California woman desperate to find a husband and get married at age 42 years old rents a dozen billboard ads. Will her plan work?

Will she find the one? A 42-year-old California woman desperate to marry has launched a bold billboard campaign after losing faith in dating apps and traditional methods.

Lisa Catalano, of Bay Area has rented out a dozen digital billboards on highway 101 from Santa Clara to San Francisco in a bid to lure potential suitors to her website.

Prospective candidates upon arriving at her website can find comprehensive information about Lisa and what she’s looking for.

Told the single woman via ABC7: ‘I’m looking for a husband, I’m looking for a committed relationship and hopefully the love of my life.’

At first, her website – marrylisa.com – started as a joke. Each time she would get frustrated with the dating scene, Lisa would work on refining the site.

She soon realized that advertising herself online in Silicon Valley wasn’t that crazy of an idea, giving visitors an opportunity to apply for themselves or for eligible friends.

She also realized that having a website wasn’t going to do her any good without some traffic, so she figured the best way to reach local guys was on their daily commute.

Her advertisements have been up since September 2.

Wonders the intriguing mind, why is Lisa still singe and what has led to her unable to find the right match and has she set her standards too high? And at age 42 when most age related eligible bachelors are looking for a younger woman who generally is 10 to twenty years younger and at the prime of their fertility women, has Lisa left it all too late?

Lisa Catalino dating life; so what went wrong?

On the website, Lisa goes into more detail about her experiences with dating and what led her to such extremes to find a match.

She says she focused on school and her career in her 20s (has feminism gone too far?). Now, she is self-employed, making content on the internet and selling vintage clothes.

During her 30s, Lisa was in a long-term relationship which led to an engagement.

Tragically, her terminally-ill fiancé passed away in 2023. After that (and presumably involving a period of grieving) she was unable to find another partner who she claims was ready to settle down, get married, and have children. But again, what type of partner was Lisa matching up with and was she being realistic about the type of men she dated who kept shunning marrying her?

Commenting on her less than enthusiastic success with dating apps, Lisa on her website writes, ‘The dating apps aren’t going well at all. Lisa feels she’s reached the point where a drastic measure is in order – and that would be starting this website.’

On the site’s homepage her mission is clear: ‘Seeking the right man to start forever with.’

She details her ‘non negotiables,’ such as ‘must be on board with a monogamous relationship,’ and ‘no criminal record, non-violent personality.’

Lisa wants to be married with children in the next two or three years.

Again is Lisa being realistic? And at age 42 what are the realistic chances of her getting pregnant and even if she could get pregnant have a healthy child given the risks of first time pregnancy after the age of 40. And does that mean a prospective partner may have to be particularly affluent to come up with the necessary cost of IVF treatment, and does that already discount so many men, especially in a hellscape economy where getting a good job is becoming a fraught venture?

Along with advertising herself online and on billboards, Lisa also keeps flyers and business cards with her in case she sees an attractive bachelor in public.

But where there is a will there is a way.

Catalino is holding on to faith that her campaign since going viral has led to a sudden surge of activity on TikTok with now dozens of men having applied to take Lisa on a date.

As far as her future partner goes, Lisa wants someone between the ages of 35 and 45 who is ready to get married and have kids. Again is Catalino really being realistic with her age cohort (given that many men she seeks to marry are most likely looking to go out with women 5-10 years younger than themselves) and should she be considering men in their 50’s and even early 60’s?

She enjoys an active, healthy lifestyle and hopes to end up with someone who enjoys the same. Lisa wants him to align with her on politics, religion, and values. Is Lisa making it nearly impossible for herself especially with her ticking biological clock?? Would she really say no to an earnest grounded man in their 40’s who happens to hold more conservative or liberal views?

Has Lisa considered going out more often, partaking in art shows, gallery openings, joining a running or hiking or photography club as a way of meeting a high quality passionate man? Even if that man isn’t necessarily ready to get married or in a rush to commit to the idea of a family in the immediate.

And how much did the billboard campaign cost Lisa? That’s her secret, but she’s hopeful that all of the effort will be worth it.

Reflected the single 40 something year old: ‘I’m real, this entire project is real, I am serious about finding the love of my life.’

Adding, I want to fall in love. I want to get married and started a family.’

‘He’s gotta be out there.’