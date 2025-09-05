Boyfriend of University of Kentucky cheerleader with dead newborn id as college...

Laken Snelling, Kentucky cheerleader boyfriend identified as Connor Jordan ex college basketball star amid questions of whether he is the father of the dead newborn, is still involved with university student and whether he knew she was pregnant?

The boyfriend of the University of Kentucky cheerleader charged with dumping her dead newborn in a trash bag and tampering with evidence is a former college basketball star according to a new report.

Connor Jordan, 24, and Laken Snelling, 21, were pictured appearing ‘loved-up’ earlier this summer, prior to the cheerleader’s arrest on Saturday.

Questions remained if Jordan and Snelling were still going out at the time of her arrest and whether a potential break up may have led to the 21 year old woman, ‘losing her baby.’ Or whether the man even knew Snelling was pregnant?

Is Connor Jordan ex college basketball star the father of Kentucky cheerleader dead newborn?

Furthermore it had yet to be revealed whether Jordan whose social media profiles have been scrubbed in the days since necessarily being the father of the deceased newborn. The dailymail cited the 24 year old being a former college basketball star and previously romantically involved with the cheerleader.

It remained unclear whether the pair were still involved and if Jordan may have been the individual who initially called investigators to an off campus residence in Lexington where the newborn’s remains were discovered.

Heightened speculation in the case follows allegations Snelling wrapped the newborn in a towel before dumping in a black trash bag and hiding it in a closet at her off-campus accommodation near her college in Lexington, Kentucky.

A released autopsy report earlier this week was inconclusive with cause and manner of death indeterminate. Snelling who appeared in court on Monday was released on a $100,000 bond and ordered to home incarceration at her parents’ home in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

‘Marriage is scary’

Her last few posts also suggested she was in a relationship and featured a young man, whose name and identity were not revealed.

“#couplesphotography” and “#couplesphotoshoot” were the tags she included in a series of pictures with the young man on June 25th.

Another clip captured the man kissing Laken on the cheek.

Of note, the account @ConnorJordan was tagged in the caption, but the profile currently does not exist.

Netizens were surprised to see her ‘goals’ in her last post and flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

‘You must’ve been so scared and terrified,’ one said, while another wrote, ‘I’m sorry you felt like that was your only option girl, the legal system really failed you.’

‘Her reposts also let us know she knew she was pregnant,’ commented another.

‘There’s something completely off about this whole situation,’ another said.

‘The goals are to be a mom but you m******d your chance to be one. Anyone I mean anyone would have taken that baby so you didn’t m****r it,’ one wrote.

A couple of weeks before her arrest, Laken even reposted a clip from another TikToker about marriage being ‘scary.’

‘Marriage is scary,’ read the text on the clip, ‘what if he doesn’t want to put our daughter in cheer the second she can walk ????’

‘Laken Snelling reposting this is crazyyyy,’ one netizen commented on the clip.

Social media users also made speculations about the man she was captured with in her last few clips.

‘DID HE KNOW???!!’ one asked.

‘Yeah where’s that baby daddy at? We just letting him off with zero consequences???’ another said.