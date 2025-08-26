Baby delivered by C section after teen mom killed in Louisiana road...

Katelynn Strate pregnant Louisiana teen girl killed in road rage shooting as girl was kept alive long enough to deliver baby daughter by C-section as local man, Barry West is to now face murder charges.

Define bittersweet…? A baby girl was born by emergency C-section in Louisiana after her teen mother was critically shot during a suspected road rage incident — with her family making the devastating decision two days later to remove her off life support.

The girl was born Sunday at a hospital in Hammond, just north of New Orleans, about half an hour after 17-year-old Katelynn Strate was shot in the head by the driver of a silver pickup truck in Tangipahoa Parish.

Pregnant teen girl in her 3rd trimester manages to deliver unborn baby before passing away

Strate who was 27 weeks pregnant was placed on life support after the attack so her baby could be saved, with the premature girl delivered two months early at 3 pounds, 11 ounces, but remarkably in perfect health, Nola.com reported.

The teen girls’ parents come Tuesday made the devastating decision to remove her off life support after doctors advised the teen girl was unlikely to make it.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Strate was a passenger in a car with two other people around 9 a.m. Sunday when they encountered 54-year-old Barry West.

At the time of the incident Strate and her boyfriend were headed to his mom’s house when they encountered West in his silver Dodge pickup driving in the same direction on North Hoover Road.

‘Something happened,’ family friend Katie Cancienne told the outlet.

It’s then that the two cars began tailgating and brake-checking one another.

At some point, West — then allegedly fired a gun and struck Strate, who was in the passenger seat, with the bullet becoming lodged in her skull.

Louisiana road rage shooting suspect claims being fired at first

Strate was rushed to the hospital, and the emergency C-section was performed.

West was later arrested and told police he thought the other car had shot at him first — but police found no evidence to support that. Of note, no car was found in Strate’s car, NOLA.com reported.

In the immediate aftermath of his arrest, West was charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice. Charges are now likely to be upgraded.

Cancienne said State was ecstatic about becoming a mother — and was deeply devoted to her family.

‘They just had a dynamic where you could tell there was genuine love there,’ Cancienne said.

‘The world’s not going to be the same kind of place without her.’

GoFundme for new baby girl

Read a GoFundme started Tuesday morning in part, ‘we are now seeking help to cover funeral expenses for Katelynn, medical bills, and the essential baby items needed by her grandmother, who will now be caring for the baby. Any support you can offer is deeply appreciated.’

Just over $20K has already been raised.

One life lost, but one life gained. At the expense of her mother. Welcome to another brave day in America…