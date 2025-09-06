Ex Astronomer HR exec files for divorce from husband after cheating scandal

Kristin Cabot ex Astronomer HR chief files for divorce from husband, Andrew Cabot, Privateer Rum CEO and Boston Brahmin descendant after Coldpay kiss cam video cheating scandal with Astronomer CEO, Andy Bryon as ex wife of Cabot, Julia saying ‘he’s not a nice person,’ and ‘that she wasn’t wife material’.

A high tech HR executive who was caught ‘canoodling’ with her CEO boss at a Coldplay concert in a viral kiss cam video has officially filed for divorce from her husband.

Ex-Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot was caught in the arms with her then boss, Andy Byron back in July after kiss cam video went world viral, leading to stinging rebuke and both execs resigning from their jobs.

Andrew Cabot ex wife responds to former husband being cheated on and divorce

Cabot, 52, was married to Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir to the Privateer Rum fortune, at the time of the couple caught brazenly cheating in public while attending a Coldplay concert in Boston.

The pair had reportedly been on the rocks with the affair seen around the world being the final straw.

Less than a month after, Kristin filed the divorce petition, according to the Daily Mail.

Paperwork shows papers to dissolve the marriage were handed to a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.

It marks the end of a third marriage for Andrew.

His ex-wife Julia was quick to react to the latest split, telling the dailymail her former husband was a ‘jerk who had it coming’.

Andrew Cabot Boston Brahmin ‘he’s not husband material’

Prior to moving on to Kristin, Andrew Cabot had been married to Julia for four years until the then couple divorcing in 2018.

Andrew – a descendant of a ‘Boston Brahmin’ family with its accompanying generational wealth – didn’t appear to phased by the Coldplay scandal at the time according to the man’s former wife.

Julia told the Mail: ‘I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said ‘her life is nothing to do with me’.’

‘He’s a Boston Brahmin, that’s their code: ‘This isn’t anything to do with me.’ His ego is too big to be affected by this and the only thing that he’s bummed about is that he was embarrassed. But then, the only thing he cares about is money.

‘He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice happened to him.’

Kristin Cabot ‘doesn’t seem like wife material either’

‘I wouldn’t say he’s husband material,’ Julia Cabot revealed.

‘But she doesn’t seem like wife material either,’ she said of the now-twice-married Kristin Cabot.

Adding, ‘That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get. Personally, I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything.’

Julia’s marriage termination to Andrew Cabot lasted two years, with Andrew Cabot saying in court documents that it was triggered by an ‘irretrievable breakdown’ of their relationship — which Julia contested.

She ultimately walked away with $1 million, a $1.9 million home and a Jaguar according to the nypost.

Andrew’s family lineage stretches back ten generations in New England and includes privateers, industrial titans, and merchant traders who helped shape American aristocracy, according to reports.

The Cabots are one of Boston’s original families – a blue-blooded elite so powerful that even the Kennedy clan was considered too new-money to join their ranks.

The family made its fortune in ‘carbon black’ – soot used in car tires – and held vast holdings in Cabot Corporation.

Their empire has included chemicals, paint, gas, and rum, with Kristin once serving as an ‘advisory board member’ for Privateer.

Andrew had been on a business trip to Japan during the viral embrace and was unaware of his wife having become a meme overnight.

It is unclear how the Cabot’s divorce will play out or when the details will be finalised almost two months after the incident which played out on tabloid headlines.

One of the major issues is likely to be around the $2.2 million home they purchased together on the New Hampshire coast in March.

It remained unclear when Kristin became ‘entangled’ with her CEO boss who was brought on by the CEO to run Astronomer’s Human Resources dept in November 2024.

‘I lead by example and win trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to managers to assistants,’ Cabot wrote on her LinkedIn.

Gushed the CEO of his then new hire: ‘She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.’

‘I have been energized in my conversations with Andy Byron and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here, including aiding our employees’ career development,’ Cabot further re-iterated.