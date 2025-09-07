Drew Feltwell, Pennsylvania dad explains why he handed souvenir home run ball to Phillies Karen as he relives confrontational moment and wanting to set a moral standard for his young son, Lincoln.

A fan attending a baseball game with his son has told of the now viral moment he was confronted by Phillies Karen demanding that the man’s young son give up the ball he had seconds earlier just given to the boy, insisting that the souvenir home run ball was rightfully hers.

The incident took place Friday night as the Miami Marlins played against the Philadelphia Phillies at the LoanDepot Park in Miami. At some point in the game, Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader launched a home run into the left-field stands, sending fans scurrying for the souvenir ball.

Phillies Karen gets into heated confrontation with Pennsylvania dad

Captured video of the ball landing in the rafters and seemingly retrieved by Phillies fan, Drew Feltwell, suggested that the souvenir ball was rightfully his. The dad would later say he handed the ball to his young son, Lincoln as a birthday gift.

But it was not to be.

In the immediate moments after handing the ball to Lincoln, an un-identified woman, since dubbed ‘Phillies Karen’ on the web, a pejorative for entitled white woman insisted the ball was hers, telling the dad, that ball had landed ‘in her hands first’, and demanding it be returned to her.

Viral footage captured the confrontation between the two Phillies fans, both decked out in Phillies team uniform, with Drew Feltwell along with Lincoln both cowering as Karen proceeded to lambast the parent.

The dad barraged by a volley of incriminations of theft and unfair sportsmanship eventually relented, giving the ball to the insistent woman.

‘No, you took it from me!’ Phillies Karen was captured yelling at the dad. ‘You took it from me! That was in my hands. That was in my hands.’

Phillies Karen becomes widely hated

The episode led to Phillies Karen being widely condemned on the internet for her hostile behavior and self entitlement, as netizens now seek to identify the woman.

Explaining why he handed the ball back to the woman, Feltwell said that he just wanted her ‘to go away’. Speaking with NBC10 Philadelphia, Feltwell alleged that he was the only person to grab the ball after it landed on the seats.

He said that the woman was in the seat behind them, telling the outlet, ‘I don’t know if she was standing up. Maybe? But I was watching the ball from almost the bat to where it went into that seat.’

Feltwell also recounted the confrontation after the woman walked up to him. ‘I didn’t even see her walk up and as she reached for my arm, she just yelled in my ear, ‘That’s my ball!’ like super loud,’ he said.

He said that he had asked the woman why she was there, also asking her to ‘go away’. ‘And she’s like, ‘That’s my ball! You stole out of – those are from our seats.’ And I said, ‘There was nobody in that seat,’ you know,’ Feltwell told the outlet.

Drew Feltwell teaches son a valuable life lesson

He said that he did not remember what the woman had said, adding that there were ‘a lot of eyes’ on them and the ball was with his son. Feltwell said that the woman ‘just wouldn’t stop’.

‘I had a fork in the road: either do something I was probably going to regret or be dad and show him how to deescalate the situation so that’s where I went,’ Feltwell said, adding that he was not ‘very happy’ to give the ball to the woman, but they could not win.

In other words, the dad was ‘being the bigger person in the stadium , room’ in order to defuse the ensuing conflict.

But not all hope was lost.

Marlins employees later approached the boy, offering him a ballpark goodie bag. The boy also met Harrison Bader, who signed a bat and posed for photos with him.

Phillies Karen who was forced to leave the game early after being booed by other fans has yet to publicly respond to the incident. Until perhaps she is exposed by the internet which continues to seek to identify the unhinged woman.