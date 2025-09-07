Phillies Karen becomes most hated after stealing ball from boy at Miami...

Who is she? And will the internet identify her? Phillies Karen becomes most hated after stealing souvenir home run ball from boy at Miami stadium during baseball match between Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies as unidentified woman (wrongly identified as Cheryl Richardson Wagner) is widely reviled and as memes now follow.

An un-identified woman has become a viral meme sensation (but for the wrong reasons) after she was caught on video seemingly ‘stealing’ a home run ball that landed in the rafters from a boy during a recent baseball game in Miami, Florida, claiming it as hers, to the consternation of the child’s father.

The woman, erroneously identified as Cheryl Richardson Wagner and since dubbed ‘Phillies Karen’ and ‘Karen Miami Stadium’ (a pejorative for a privileged white female) was an attendee at Friday night’s game between Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins’ LoanDepot Park.

Make Her Famous: Full blown Karen claims the ball is hers, after a Dad finally gets a home run ball for his Phillies fan son on his birthday, and demands the ball be given to her! The dad, after the Karen went all out bitch mode, gave her the ball. Would you have done the same? pic.twitter.com/DklPMe3Mag — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) September 6, 2025

Phillies Karen demands dad ‘return’ ball to her

Matters came to the fore after Phillies slugger Harrison Bader‘s knocked a home run ball into the stands, sending fans scurrying for the ball. One of them being, ‘Phillies Karen.’

Beaten by a male for the loose ball, the man who appears to be the boy’s father gives the ball to the young ‘excited’ boy only for Karen to make her way over and berate the dad for allegedly ‘snatching’ the ball out of her hands.

Viral video shows the unhinged woman positioning herself in front of the dad, inches away from his face, screaming that he ‘give the ball’ to her.

The stunned father looks on, explaining that she hadn’t caught the prized souvenir ball.

‘No, you took it from me!’ Phillies Karen yelled in response. ‘You took it from me! That was in my hands. That was in my hands.’

It was at this point that the man relented, taking the baseball from his disappointed son and handing it to the woman.

The episode which has since gone viral on the internet led to internet sleuths promising to hunt down her identity while in the interim the young fan was well taken care of by the Marlins, reportedly just days before his birthday, when he was gifted a signed bat from the champion slugger, according to video.

Crazy Karen wants to ruin a kid’s day at the Phillies game? Not happening! For those who don’t know (watch last two slides) a crazy Karen harassed a father and son because the father grabbed and gave the home run ball to his son. Crazy Karen wasn’t cool with that. Then, fans and… pic.twitter.com/BRYQ5g9cpB — Crazy flix (@Crazyflix94) September 6, 2025

Social media responds to Karen Miami Stadium

In the aftermath of the match which saw the Phillies win 9-3, several online accounts claimed the woman and her male companion being booed and forced to leave the game. Video also captured the woman ‘flipping’ off the crowd after taking the ball.

The episode led to social media widely condemning the woman along with an avalanche of memes.

Wrote one commentator, ‘That guy did nothing wrong and should have told that woman to step off.’

Posted another, ‘Lady was 5 seconds from asking to talk to a manager. F***ing nonsense he gave that up.’

While another commented ‘What is wrong with that lady? She is a disgrace.’

While one user wrote, ‘The father who quickly surrendered to #PhilliesKaren should apologize to his son. Karens are bullies who use their “female entitlement” to bully others. Tell them NO when they make demands.’

The Karen who stole the home run ball from a little boy at the Phillies game has been identified as Cheryl Richardson Wagner.#PhilliesKaren #philliesfan #Marlins #Baseball pic.twitter.com/Ue7ne4EQ2o — U R B A N S E C R E T S 🤫 (@stiwari1510) September 6, 2025

The episode comes just days after a male attendee at the U.S Open was widely condemned on social media after viral video caught him stealing a tennis hat being gifted by one of the tournament players out of the hands of a young tennis fan.

That episode led to commentators questioning fan etiquette and the notion of sportsmanship along with the belligerent attitude of some adults towards young sports fans.