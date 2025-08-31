US Open cap snatcher id as millionaire Polish CEO (most hated on...

Piotr Szczerek Polish CEO id as U.S Open cap snatcher who stole hat off young tennis fan as tennis star, Kamil Majchrzak was autographing items after a Thursday match. Drogbruk CEO comes under fire on social media.

Define fan etiquette? An individual seen on viral video ‘snatching’ a cap autographed by tennis star Kamil Majchrzak from a young boy at the U.S Open in NYC has been identified as Polish millionaire and Drogbruk CEO, Piotr Szczerek.

Majchrzak, fresh off his victory over ninth seed Karen Khachanov on Thursday when the tennis pro, who is also Polish graciously walked over to the stands to autograph hats for his fans.

NEW: Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is looking for a young boy who had a hat snatched from him by a grown man at the US Open. Majchrzak was seen trying to hand the boy his hat when a grown man took it and stashed it in a bag. “After the match, I didn’t record that my cap didn’t… pic.twitter.com/JE5vGxjNxg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

Polish CEO widely condemned over fan etiquette

It was while signing off a cap and passing it to a young enthusiastic boy (identified as Brock) that Szczerek who was within arms distance of the boy suddenly reached over and took the cap for himself.

The tennis star has since responded saying the incident was ‘some kind of confusion,’ while adding that his fellow countryman sponsors his tennis federation in Poland, MARCA reported.

‘I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it. I had like a dead look if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.’

Viral video showed the businessman snatching the hat out of the boy’s hands (is this some kind of metaphor for world hyper capitalism….?) and then passing the item into his wife’s bag as the young fan watched on in disbelief and piqued.

The incident which was captured on video went viral, led to the businessman being widely condemned, especially in his own home country of Poland.

Szczerek was lambasted on a Polish job search site as a ‘sack of garbage,’ ‘common thief,’ ‘primitive scammer,’ and ‘shameful jerk.’

‘Only an ordinary idiot and a jerk could snatch a hat from a child’s hands,’ wrote one Gowork.pl user. ‘You can’t buy class,’ offered another critic.

‘If the company’s president so unscrupulously stole a child’s hat, if I were a customer, I would no longer use his services’ stated another. ‘I’d be afraid he’d steal from me too.’

According to Financial Express, Szczerek turned off comments on his social media accounts after experiencing heavy backlash. Do you suppose?

The millionaire has since attempted to make amends with the young fan and his family, according to Majchrzak.

BREAKING🎾🧢: Polish tennis player, Kamil Majchrzak meets the boy whose cap was stolen at the US Open, and gave him another one along with an autograph. The guy who stole the cap from the boy, Piotr Szczerek should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/rQCIUJoqQ6 — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) August 30, 2025

U.S Open tennis star shows why he is world class

‘He also wanted to make things right, so I gave him the credentials for Brock’s mom on the same social media I was using to contact her,’ Majchrzak said.

‘So, maybe he can make things right himself.’

Majchrzak showing he is full of class used the power of the internet to track down the boy, where he personally gifted him signed cap, along with other keepsakes.

Posted the tennis star on Instagram, ‘Today after warm up I had a nice meeting,’ with a hands up emoji, followed by, ‘Do you recognize?” and a hat emoji.

The young boy is seen in the video beaming with joy as he places the hat on his head.

Signed off the tennis player, ‘Hello World, Together with Brock we wish you a great day!’

Majchrzak, 29, is ranked 76th in the world but according to one young boy, number 1.