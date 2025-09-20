Devion Canty Jr former Texas State University (TXST) filmed mocking Charlie Kirk assassination and then expelled starts GoFundme fundraiser explaining his version of events while recognizing his actions weren’t perfect.

The Texas State University student captured on viral video mocking the Charlie Kirk’s assassination has set up a fundraiser stating having to leave school for his ‘own safety’ as they now seek to ‘pursue my education elsewhere.’

The student who outed himself as Devion Canty Jr in a GoFundme fundraiser (with an initial goal of $9K) states having recently found himself in a situation, ‘where I had to choose between immediate expulsion or withdrawing from the university.’

“Charlie Kirk got hit in the neck b*tch!” “Look, I’m Charlie Kirk” *Mocks his assassination* “F—k that n*gga!” I would hope that Texas State University is expelling this animal immediately? @TXST pic.twitter.com/4pjqLjaCIb — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 16, 2025

Former Texas State University explains being victimized

The former student in his fundraiser post titled, ‘going back to txst,’ claims having chosen to withdraw ‘voluntarily’ for his ‘own safety,’ along with now acknowledging he ‘made a mistake in the heat of the moment,’ after allegedly ‘being repeatedly disrespected—spit on, called racial slurs, and witnessing women being cursed at and pushed around.’

Further adding, ‘I spoke up, and while I recognize my actions weren’t perfect, I did not harm anyone.’

The fundraiser’s featured photo is an X post that Kirk published on May 2, 2024 – in which the conservative commentator wrote: ‘Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech.

‘And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment.

‘Keep America free.’

Stated the former TXST student at the time of the incident which occurred while Kirk’s nonprofit organization Turning Point USA, was hosting a memorial at the school, ‘Charlie Kirk got hit in the neck, b***h.’

The student in video is seen slapping his neck and acting as though his body was recoiling from the impact of a bullet.

Canty then walked through the crowd, climbed a statue before once again repeating ‘getting shot in the neck,’ before dropping to the ground.

The student is heard muttered ‘f*** that n****’ while leaving the memorial and spitting on the ground.

The episode led to widespread backlash.

Social media responds to former Texas student’s fundraiser

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott urged the school to ‘expel this student immediately’, stating that ‘mocking assassination must have consequences.’

TXST president Dr. Kelly Damphousse soon confirmed that the university had dismissed the student, saying in a released student: ‘I will not tolerate behavior that mocks, trivializes, or promotes violence on our campuses. It is antithetical to our TXST values.’

While acknowledging his actions ‘weren’t perfect’ Canty who describes himself as ‘passionate’ is now seeking funds to help ‘cover the costs of pursuing my education elsewhere or taking the necessary steps to return to Texas State.’

Notice of the fundraiser led to some commentators on social media condemning the former Texas student.

Wrote one user, ‘Pathetic little victim.’

‘So, little man, you’ve not learned a damn thing. Now, you are looking for others to fund your disrespect,’ another added. ‘Figure another way to apologize, this one ain’t working.’

Started another: ‘The kid is complete idiot. The horrible things he did is all on film and it will follow him forever. As it should.’

Reflected another, ‘Whether you agreed with Charlie Kirk or not this type of ghoulish behavior has no place in a polite society.’

While another posted, ‘Another DEFICIT TO SOCIETY BLACK, Devion Canty Jr, showed his TRU colors, basically fitting every STEREOTYPE….but PREDICTABLY BEGGING FOR HAND OUTS while crying “VICTIM” ZERO SHAME, Self respect. AND Embarrassing AF.’

As of late Friday night the fundraiser had raised $1202.