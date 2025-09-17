Celeste Rivas Hernandez missing teen girl id as decomposing body found dead in singer D4vd’s Tesla amid many unanswered questions, including whether the young girl was romantically involved with the singer who to date has not been charged.

California authorities have identified the decomposing body found in a rapper’s impounded car at a Los Angeles lot as that of a 15 year old girl, previously reported missing.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was identified through forensics with her date of death listed as September 8. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined a cause of death.

Evidence & timelines shows D4vd has been allegedly dating the missing teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez found deceased in his Tesla trunk since she was at least 12 years old.👀😳 pic.twitter.com/ebSoOI2gZQ — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) September 17, 2025

How did Celeste Rivas Hernandez missing Lake Elsinore teen end up dead in rapper’s Tesla?

‘At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time,’ the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to NBC Los Angeles.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday statement that it has confirmed with ‘the Los Angeles Police Department that Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the juvenile who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore.’

The 15 year old went missing in 2024 and had a boyfriend named David, Rivas’ mom told TMZ. Rivas was only 13 years old when she vanished, according to missing persons posters from the time.

In a follow-up statement, the sheriff’s office later clarified that the LAPD is the lead agency on the case and the main point of contact.

Rivas’ ‘dismembered’ remains were found last week after Los Angeles police were called to Hollywood Tow because of a foul odor coming from rap singer, D4vd’s Tesla. The vehicle was impounded after a person reported that it had been abandoned.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, authorities believe the body was put in the trunk about five days before it was towed to the impound lot.

The medical examiner’s office said the girl was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings. She was described as having wavy black hair and weighing about 71 pounds, the office said.

D4vd, singer artist, real name, David Anthony Burke, 20, has been cooperating with authorities and to date is not considered a suspect in the case. Nevertheless questions remain how the 15 year old teen girl ended up deceased and who wrapped her body in a plastic bag and placed it in the vehicle’s trunk and why?

sickening, but its obvious @d4vddd did it he was dating the then 15 year old girl Celeste rivas Hernandez that went missing she was the person they found in the back of his tesla. He was paying them to be quiet and im guessing she was gonna expose him or sum so he killed her. pic.twitter.com/6I2LqgARRi — R 🌧️😴 (@Rainygotyou) September 17, 2025

Was there a plot to ‘get rid’ of teen girl who allegedly was dating D4vd?

Of note, the girl’s mutilated body bore the same tattoo as the artist. Rivas also had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…” — similar to one D4vd has, according to TMZ, although other celebs have the same ink, including Rihanna and Lindsay Lohan.

Come Wednesday, D4vd cancelled a scheduled performance in Seattle; however, the venue, The Showbox, was still selling tickets at the time of publication and hadn’t mentioned a cancellation on social media.

In the days since news of the decomposing body found in the singer’s Tesla, D4vd was dropped by fashion label, Crocs and Hollister after previously announced the rapper as the face of their ‘Dream Drop’ collaboration.

The product images that Burke modeled for were all released, but his face was cropped out.

Police declined to comment on whether Rivas had a connection to the singer and if so, in what capacity? Social media was awash in claims that the two had been romantically involved since the girl was only 13.

D4vd, who earned acclaim (and BMI Pop Awards) for hits like ‘Here with Me’ and ‘Romantic Homicide,’ released his debut album Withered in April 2025.

Authorities continue to investigate with a cause of death autopsy to be released days ahead.