Body found inside impounded Tesla at Los Angeles lot registered to singer D4vd, aka NYC man, David Anthony Burke amid singer’s ‘Withered’ world tour with artist scheduled to perform Tuesday night.

A vehicle registered to singer D4vd and impounded at a tow yard in Hollywood, Los Angeles was found to contain the body of an unidentified individual following complaints of a putrid smell.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a foul odor coming from an impounded vehicle, described as a 2023 Tesla according to the LAPD.

Police say the impounded car had been at the property for a couple of days, and that the body had been placed inside a bag. There’s no immediate information about the identity of the person found inside the Tesla.

How did abandoned Tesla vehicle come to have dead body?

D4vd whose real name is David Anthony Burke, 20, is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of his ‘Withered’ world tour that began last month. The tour stops in Los Angeles on Sept. 20.

Authorities say the human remains were found in the front trunk of the Tesla, Eyewitness News reported.

The 20-year-old musician is known for the songs “Here with Me” and “Romantic Homicide.” He released his debut album earlier this year.

Police impound cars to remove them as a public safety hazard, because they are evidence of a crime, or as a penalty for traffic violations like unpaid tickets or driving without valid registration or car insurance.

The car, which bears Texas license plates, had been towed to the lot after being reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills roughly five days ago, according to investigators.

In that time, D4vd has been sharing routine posts with his 2 million followers on Instagram.

Reps for the musician haven’t yet commented on the probe.