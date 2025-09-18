Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez, missing Lake Elsinore, California teen girl dating rapper singer, D4vd before she ended up dead in his Tesla car. Social media is awash in speculation and screenshot of clandestine relationship and allegations that something went horribly wrong leading up to her mystery death.

Amid reports of of a decomposing body found in a rapper’s impounded car at a Los Angeles lot being identified of that of a missing 15 year old girl, social media has been awash in speculation and uploaded screenshots alleging the victim being romantically involved with up a then up and coming rapper, D4vd before being found dead in his impounded Tesla last week.

The allegations come as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, was identified through forensics as the mutilated body found in the trunk of singer artist aka D4vd’s impounded Tesla according to NBC Los Angeles.

Evidence & timelines shows D4vd has been allegedly dating the missing teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez found deceased in his Tesla trunk since she was at least 12 years old.👀😳 pic.twitter.com/ebSoOI2gZQ — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) September 17, 2025

How did missing Lake Elsinore teen girl end up dead in D4vd’s Tesla?

To date, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined a cause of death. Speculation has run amok as to how the teen, hailing from Lake Elsinore, California and reported missing in 2024, ended up ‘dismembered’ and put in a plastic bag in the rapper’s trunk.

Rivas’ ‘mutilated’ remains were found last week after Los Angeles police were called to Hollywood Tow because of a foul odor coming from rap singer, D4vd’s Tesla. The vehicle was impounded after a person reported that it had been abandoned.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, authorities believe the body was put in the trunk about five days before it was towed to the impound lot.

D4vd, singer artist, real name, David Anthony Burke, 20, has been cooperating with authorities and to date is not considered a suspect in the case. Nevertheless questions remain how the 15 year old teen girl ended up deceased and who wrapped her body in a plastic bag and placed it in the vehicle’s trunk and why? Including suggestions she the deceased girl was the inspiration of some of his blockbuster hits, including ‘Romantic Homicide.’

All the known evidence against D4vd so far: Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in his Tesla car dead & wrapped in plastic, they have photos together, matching tattoos, the victim’s mother confirms she was dating someone named David, Discord chats between Celeste & D4vd were found… pic.twitter.com/V9GhUP77x2 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) September 17, 2025

Was runaway teen victim of domestic violence and sexual abuse?

Social media users even alleged the rapper had been dating the runaway from as young as 12, pointing to shared screenshots of private messaging Discord app conversations along with claims that the girl may have threatened going to authorities over their underage relationship. Allegations that the LAPD has not commented on.

Since I’m receiving threats for “faking screenshots” here is a screen recording. Rest in Peace to Celeste, as much of a huge fan of d4vd I was this is very disappointing. I hope she gets the justice she deserves, he is Innocent until proven guilty by law. pic.twitter.com/PRNpOVXIhM — ЯYZΛ (@havok_ryza) September 17, 2025

Of further discontent are screenshots shared by internet sleuths alleging that Celeste may have been the victim of domestic violence and possibly sexual abuse and that her life was in imminent danger.

The D4vd situation got worse the victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez was in communication with her friend who is the same age as her as she was missing with D4vd. She mentions Both D4vd and “Gus” Graped her is this the gus she could be referring to? pic.twitter.com/nSrHMe9S32 — 🗣 (@tkomind) September 17, 2025

Rapper cancels performance as autopsy results to be released

Come Wednesday, D4vd cancelled a scheduled performance in Seattle; however, the venue, The Showbox, was still selling tickets at the time of publication and hadn’t mentioned a cancellation on social media.

Police declined to comment on whether Rivas had a connection to the singer and if so, in what capacity? Social media remained awash in claims that the two had been romantically involved since the girl was only 12.

Authorities continue to investigate with a cause of death autopsy to be released days ahead.