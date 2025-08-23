Mario Green suspect in Henry Ford Hospital shooting in Detroit arrested after manhunt after system failed ex wife, Latricia Green Brown as ex wife was repeatedly denied an order of protection and when she was finally granted one, it was never served.

Mario Green, the man accused of killing his ex-wife in the Henry Ford Hospital shooting in Detroit was taken into custody during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Detroit police said he was arrested without incident shortly before 3:00 a.m on Lemay Street — on Detroit’s east side.

‘Our officers worked tirelessly to get this monster off the street,’ Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said, Local 4 reported.

Mario Green Detroit shooting suspect history of prior convictions

The shooting happened before 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said Mario Green, 53, is accused of going into the basement of the hospital and shooting his ex-wife, 40-year-old Latricia Green Brown.

‘He got into a verbal altercation with what I’m being told is his ex-wife in the basement area of Henry Ford Hospital,’ Bettison said. ‘He produced a handgun and fired multiple shots, killing his ex-wife.’

Security footage showed the towering Green at 6ft’4, dressed in all black with a gold chain necklace leaving the hospital out the front door at 9:55 a.m. Friday, according to police.

The basement of Henry Ford Hospital is open to the public. There are services for patients in the basement, and anyone can take an elevator down there, according to a former employee.

Ex wife sought order of protection

Prior to gunning down his wife, Mario Green had a conviction for aggravation assault in 2001, served about six years in prison for a 2006 arson. He previously had an aggravated stalking charge that led to four years or probation, according to Local 4.

He had a child support charge that led to probation that ended in June 2025.

Most recently he had an order of protection filed against him from his ex wife, only for the item to never be served.

Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald admitted, ‘Unfortunately, the PPO was not served… and it almost brings us here today.’

Leading up to Latricia’s murder, the ex wife had previously said in filed paperwork, ‘I feel that the system has now let me down each time that I have tried to make reports on this man.’

Adding, ‘I am asking for help before this goes too far, and things are too late.’

On June 13, Latricia Green went to the Wayne County Circuit court asking for a personal protection order (PPO) against her ex-husband, Mario Green. She said he was stalking her — calling her job, showing up uninvited, and even trying to enter her office.

The judge denied her request.

On July 20, Latricia returned to court. This time, her plea was even more desperate. She wrote that Mario had broken into her car, destroyed her belongings, followed her on the road, and even tried to block her car off.

In her own words, she wrote: ‘I have tried being cordial because I feel that the system has now let me down each time that I have tried to make reports on this man. My father was murdered and now with this situation I am now in mental distress and scared not knowing what to do,’ Latricia Green wrote in her July 20 application.

On July 21 — the judge finally granted her the PPO, calling Mario a real threat. Except the order of protection was never served.

According to the Wayne County Third Circuit Court website, a PPO can be served by a process server or court officer, through a third party or by certified mail.

Authorities have yet to address why the order of protection was never served and how that failure may have worked to embolden the actions of an obsessed violent ex husband.