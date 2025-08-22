Latricia ‘Zo-Zo’ Green aka Latricia Brown of Detroit identified as the Henry Ford Hospital worker shot dead by her ex husband, Mario Green of Bloomfield Hills, following dispute. Man remains at large amid manhunt.

Social media has identified the woman shot dead at the hands of her former husband at her place of work, the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Latricia ‘Zo-Zo’ Green also going by the name of Latricia Brown was identified the hospital worker shot dead by her former husband, Mario Green, 53, of Bloomfield Hills, at the basement of the hospital, Friday morning.

Henry Ford Hospital worker shot dead by her ex husband

Posted a relative on Facebook, Friday afternoon, hours after Friday morning’s shooting: ‘I’m sorry Latricia Zo-Zo Green. I should have did more as your Cousin and someone who protects, sorry I handled things with you,the way I did. you would still be here. Love You so Much this is hurting us right now.’

It is believed that Mario Green got into a verbal altercation with his ex-wife in the basement of the hospital facility. During the altercation, Green allegedly produced a gun and fatally shot the woman.

Latricia is an employee at the hospital, but her title was not provided by police. The hospital was placed on lockdown following the shooting, but that has since been lifted, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison told press.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun after getting into a ‘verbal altercation’ with his ex-wife, Bettison said during a press briefing.

Former spouse fled driving Dodge Charger with license plate DXC7067

As of Friday afternoon, the former spouse who left the hospital through the front door circa 9.55 a.m, continued to remain at large and is believed to have fled driving a 2011 white Dodge Charger with license plate DXC7067.

‘He is presumed to be armed and dangerous,’ Bettison said. ‘We expect to have him in custody very, very shortly, but we’re asking for the community’s help.’