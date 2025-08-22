: About author bio at bottom of article.

Mario Green, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan man shoots & kills his ex wife at the basement of the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Manhunt underway as man flees through front door of hospital.

A manhunt is underway for a man who shot and killed his ex-wife at the basement of the Henry Ford Hospital, Friday morning in Detroit, police said.

‘He got into a verbal altercation with what I’m being told is his ex-wife in the basement area of Henry Ford Hospital,’ Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said. ‘He produced a handgun and fired multiple shots, killing his ex-wife.’

Police identified the suspect as 65-year-old man, Mario Green, of Bloomfield Hills, Oakland County, Michigan.

Police said the fatal shooting taking place at around 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, involving the victim, who worked at the hospital.

The hospital is located at 2799 West Grand Boulevard.

The victim who was not identified was only described as a 40 year old female, WXYZ reported.

Initial reports indicated that the shooting wasn’t a random act but likely the result of a domestic dispute. The suspect is thought to have exited through the hospital’s front door, Local 4 reported.

Following the shooting, the hospital was on lockdown, before being lifted, with authorities asking people to avoid the area.

It’s unclear what the verbal altercation was about that led to the shooting. It’s also unclear how the man got into the hospital’s basement.

If the public sees the individual, they’re asked to call the police immediately.

Police say Mario Green left the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger with license plate DXC7067 after shooting the victim. The suspect was described as wearing all black and a gold chain.