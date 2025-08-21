DoorDash customer causes $10K worth of damages to Driver’s Car over failed...

Janiyah Jones Milwaukee woman vandalizes DoorDash driver’s car over failed chicken wings delivery, causing $10K worth of damages to Faith Morris’ vehicle and preempting her from being able to use her car to make deliveries over the last month.

A Milwaukee woman is alleged to have caused around $10,000 damage to a DoorDash driver’s vehicle over a failed chicken wings order.

On July 11, driver Faith Morris picked up a late-night ‘high-priced’ food order that ‘was in the area,’ she told Fox 6 Milwaukee.

While en route to deliver Janiyah Jones ‘chicken wings’ order from local fast food outlet, ‘Fryers’, Morris’ phone service shut off as a result of an overdue bill, preempting her ability to complete the delivery.

When Morris returned to her home to connect to WiFi and cancel the order, she noticed receiving a barrage of texts from Jones attempting to trace her order, including accusing the DoorDash driver of having stolen her food.

Jones was allegedly able to track Morris back to her home through the DoorDash app and ended up calling her for around an hour after the failed order according to TMJ4 News.

‘There’s no way that she should have been able to call me for an hour after this happened. An hour? It’s absolutely insane,’ Morris told the outlet.

Shortly after, Jones is alleged to have arrived at Morris’ home address where she was caught on doorbell camera, ‘striking [Morris’s] vehicle with a tire iron, smashing her windows, with a brick also being thrown at Morris’s car,’ according to a criminal complaint.

Milwaukee police investigators were able to match Ring doorbell video footage with body camera footage from a previous crash involving Jones earlier this year.

Cops identified the suspect as Jones after executing a search warrant through DoorDash, TMJ4 reported.

‘She did this over a ten-piece chicken wing! She passed Fryers to come here,’ Morris said.

Morris told police that she feared Jones was able to track her back to her home using DoorDash’s GPS, as she had never completed the order.

The episode led to Morris incurring around $10K worth of damages to her vehicle and unable to work as a delivery driver after the incident.

DoorDash condemned the incident, calling the customer’s behavior ‘uncalled for, unacceptable, and disturbing’.

Adding, ‘We have permanently banned them from our platform and are in touch with the Dasher directly to offer our support.’

The company also said that they wouldn’t ever share or show a worker’s home address with any consumers.

It remained unclear what type of support DoorDash has since offered the hapless driver.

If convicted, Jones faces up to three and a half years in prison for felony criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said.