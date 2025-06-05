Anthony Volino, Vancouver, Washington state man fights off armed DoorDash driver, Robert Delehant come back to demand cash tip after family used SNAP card to pay for groceries.

A Vancouver, Washington state DoorDash driver is alleged to have returned to a family’s home last week armed with a gun, demanding a tip after a grocery delivery the day before netted him zero gratuity.

Anthony Volino said his daughter ordered about $100 in groceries to their home via DoorDash last Wednesday. She used a SNAP card to pay.

The next morning, Volino said he was sitting down for breakfast with his daughter and grandchildren when they heard a knock at the front door, KPTV reported.

His daughter got up to see who it was. The man at the door, who appeared to be drunk said he was the DoorDash delivery driver from the day before and that he had ‘forgot to get his cash tip.’

Volino’s daughter told the driver she did not have cash but that she would go online and send him a tip. When paying with SNAP, one is unable to leave a tip.

Volino said the situation soon escalated as the driver, 59-year-old Robert Delehant, stepped into the doorway and refused to leave without getting money.

That’s when matters soon turning physical, with an ensuing struggle captured on security camera.

Volino noticing the DoorDash driver going for what appeared to ‘be some kind of weapon,’ managed to reach around the man and ‘rip the handgun out of his waistband,’ and remove the bullets out of the gun.

Delehant was soon after arrested after Volino’s daughter calling cops during the commotion.

Volino says he’s learned his story is not unique.

When the employer tries to get the customer to subsidize worker (contractor) wages

‘Since this incident happened, I have found several incidents online — DoorDash delivery drivers assaulting people – Detroit. Last year in Houston. I keep finding these stories online, and I haven’t seen anything done about it as it continues to happen,’ Volino said according to KPIC.

While DoorDash fired the driver, Volino claims the app delivery vendor has not reached out about what happened.

DoorDash says drivers can respectfully ask or remind customers about tips while the saying they retain a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

Delehant now faces charges including harassment, DUI and assault.