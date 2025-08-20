Gregory Groom, Rehoboth, Massachusetts man admits stabbing pregnant teen girlfriend, Kylie Monteiro to death after an argument then burying her body in a shallow grave as cops now find missing woman’s body.

‘If I die, it was Greg!’ These are the last words a missing Massachusetts woman sent her sister earlier this month just before the pregnant 18 year old went missing as the woman’s 22 year old boyfriend now faces murder charges in her disappearance after her body was located Tuesday night.

Gregory Groom, 22, was arrested on Tuesday, in connection with Kylie Monteiro‘s disappearance after investigators said they located her body in Rehoboth.

Groom was initially charged with aggravated assault, battery on a pregnant person, domestic assault and battery, and intimidation of a witness in connection with an incident with Monteiro on August 7. Groom will now be charged with Monteiro’s murder Wednesday, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, CBS News reported.

Fight between boyfriend and girlfriend leads to woman’s stabbing death

Quinn said that after an extensive search, officers found a body on the Groom family’s property in Rehoboth, where Monteiro was last seen on August 6th. They’re awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner that it’s Monteiro.

Investigators said they found her remains in a grave dug on the property where Groom lives with his grandparents on County Street in Rehoboth, WCVB reported.

Monteiro’s body was found about 20 yards from a shed where the fight occurred and 5 feet underground, the prosecution told the court.

Kylie’s sister, Faith Montiero, said that Groom’s family owns about 26 acres of woods, much of it undeveloped, CBS News reported.

Monteiro’s family said she told them she feared for her safety shortly before her disappearance.

Police say Groom was the last person to see Monteiro alive with Groom reporting her missing on August 8th.

Kylie Monteiro sends desperate text to her sister

Monteiro was 11 weeks pregnant at the time of her disappearance and had just graduated from Attleboro High School. Faith said that her sister and Groom had argued the day before she disappeared.

‘There was an altercation that happened the night before she went missing, but that’s the only thing,’ Faith said. ‘We went out looking for her again the other day.’

Investigators said that Monteiro sent a message to her sister, saying, ”He threw me on the ground, and pulled my hair and strangled me. My phones at 4 percent if I die, it was Greg.”

Faith said that while her family was surprised by Groom’s original charges, she feared the worst.

‘I’m scared. I’m really scared. I don’t know if they have her here, but some parts of me feel like they do,’ Faith said. ‘They’re barking at something new. It makes me feel like they have her body.’

Groom following his arraignment Wednesday at Taunton District Court was ordered held without bail, WJAR reported.

In court, prosecutors said the two had an argument on August 6 and it led to a physical altercation. One that Monteiro told her sister about via text messages.

Prosecutors say Groom admitted to the altercation during a police interview on Tuesday. He was then charged for assault and battery of a pregnant woman, intimidation of a witness, and domestic assault and battery.

After more pressing, police were able to gather that she had been stabbed twice in the neck and once in the chest.

According to authorities, Groom spent hours digging a hole in the woods, and then pushed her body into the hole then covered it with brush.

‘She wanted to be a mother. She was so happy,’ friend Kira Schofield said during a Tuesday gathering for the slain girl. ‘Kylee will always be remembered and always be loved.’

‘She was so loving and so caring, and I love her so much. My daughter was her best friend,’ Schofield added.

Faith said her sister loved animals and was just a happy soul.

‘I love my sister. She’s such an outgoing person. She’s lovely. She loved people. She really was just such a happy person,’ Faith said.

A vigil will to be held on Saturday.