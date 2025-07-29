Shane Tamura, Park Ave shooter targeted NFL but took wrong elevator to 33rd floor where he shot and killed Rudin Management employee, Julia Hyman. Other fatal victims named include, Blackstone executive, Wesley LaPatner, along with security officer, Aland Etienne and off duty NYPD cop, Didaral Islam who was working privately at 345 Park Avenue before killing himself.

Authorities believe New York City gunman Shane Tamura was trying to target the NFL headquarters, but took the wrong elevator when he launched his shooting rampage at 345 Park Ave, Monday early evening.

‘From our preliminary investigation, he took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters,’ Mayor Eric Adams told CBS Mornings.

Instead, it took the 27 year old former NFL football hopefull to real estate management firm, Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the life of associate working at the firm upon stepping out onto the 33rd floor.

Tamura had traveled from his home in Las Vegas in his black BMW, passing through Colorado on July 26 and making his way through New Jersey to Manhattan late Monday afternoon.

Captured surveillance footage showed Tamura dressed in a sports coat and button-down shirt casually stroll into the building lobby clutching an M4 rifle equipped with a silencer.

After gunning down NYPD Officer Didaral Islam, a father of two working privately at the time, along with security officer, Aland Etienne who was also working at the lobby, Tamura took the elevator to the 33rd floor, but not before allowing a woman to alight, without hurting her.

The National Football League headquarters are on the fifth floor of the building, with Tamura instead now thought to have mistakenly have travelled to the 33rd floor, where the real estate management firm of Rudin Management was located.

It is thought that the former high-school star football player had sought to target workers at the NFL headquarters on the 5th floor only to get on the wrong elevator bank.

Julia Hyman, who graduated from Cornell in 2020, was gunned down in the 33rd floor offices of her firm Rudin, where she worked as an associate.

It was soon after that Tamura then mortally shooting himself in the chest.

Authorities later said a suicide note was found on his person in which he blamed the NFL for CTE, a debilitating head trauma disease from playing contact sport which he believed had led to him suffering a mental illness.

A Blackstone executive, Wesley LaPatner, was among those killed by Tamura, the firm told the The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. The finance worker was killed in the lobby. Other Blackstone employees were reported in hospital receiving treatment.

According to her biography on Blackstone’s website, LePatner was the Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) and had been with the company since 2014.

A Yale graduate, she was elected to the role of Elective Trustee at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in February 2025.

According to reporting by The Real Deal, LePatner was a mom of two.

The shooting took place at a skyscraper that is home to the headquarters of both the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms, as well as other tenants.

In the aftermath of the shooting, authorities descended on Tamura’s home in Desert Shores, Nevada, where he reportedly lived with his parents.

Shane Tamura was employed by the Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel and casino as a security guard, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN. He had failed to turn up to work on Sunday, instead driving across the country to NYC.

‘We can confirm that Shane Devon Tamura was a surveillance department employee at Horseshoe Las Vegas,’ the spokesperson said.

‘Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragic event. We are cooperating with law enforcement and will not be commenting further.’

According to Mayor Adams, an additional weapon was found in a car that was parked outside the shooting scene.

‘We found an additional weapon in that car that was parked outside at this time,’ he said.