345 Park Avenue shooting at Manhattan’s midtown leaves police officer dead, 6 injured and lone gunman dead after entering lobby of corporate building with assault rifle. Two others arrested. No known motive.

An unidentified gunman pictured with an assault rifle is alleged to have entered a lobby in Manhattan’s downtown where they fired off gunshots leading to a police officer killed, six others injured and the gunman then allegedly taking their own life.

The un-named man, wearing a sport coat and button-down shirt while carrying the large rifle was captured on surveillance video entering a mid-town address, at 345 Park Ave just on 6.30 p.m, Monday evening.

UPDATE: An NYPD officer from the 47th Precinct was fatally shot while working at 345 Park Ave. At least two civilians were also shot, one critically. The suspect barricaded himself on the 33rd floor and was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Streets continue… pic.twitter.com/oTzc3Ay9lG — Citizen (@CitizenApp) July 29, 2025

Initial reports told of the gunman proceeding to open fire with approximately 30 people inside the lobby of the skyscraper building. The building is understood to house tenants such as Blackstone asset management and the NFL.

The suspect was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor. Law enforcement sources have also said that Officer Didarul Islam, who was working private security at the time, and a civilian were shot and in critical condition.

Four others were also injured in the attack, though their conditions remain unclear.

The NYPD urged the public to avoid the area of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue in the aftermath of the shooting.

#BREAKING UPDATE – Reported male and female taken into custody near the scene of the active shooting at 345 Park Ave in New York City pic.twitter.com/MiFsUcWWmB — Fast News Network (@fastnewsnet) July 28, 2025

Unknown motive

Two people, a man and a woman, were also taken into custody at the scene, according to AMNY.

The woman had a cut on her head and the man allegedly said, ‘Free Palestine, I’m not the active shooter.’

It remained unclear on what basis the two individuals were arrested for and whether they were related to the lone gunman.

Authorities had yet to say what led to the gunman targeting the midtown Manhattan building.

The scene is ‘contained’ and the ‘lone shooter has been neutralized,’ NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X.

The investigation remains ongoing. A press conference about the incident is expected to take place later Monday evening.