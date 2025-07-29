Shane Devon Tamura security guard at Las Vegas casino identified as 345 Park Ave shooting suspect in NYC’s Manhattan district who shot and killed five, including officer, before killing self as motive remains unknown.

A 27 year old lone gunman who shot and killed five people, including a NYPD police officer, injuring six others before killing himself at a NYC midtown building, early Monday evening, worked as a security guard at a Las Vegas casino.

Shane Devon Tamura casually entered the 44 story building located at 345 Park Ave, between Lexington and Park ave on 52nd st just on 6.30 p.m, armed with an AR-style rifle equipped with a silencer.

Upon entering the lobby of the building, Tamura opened gunfire with his AR-15 rifle as workers were making their way home during Monday night’s evening commute.

Blackstone employees hunker down

The shooter, Shane Tamura, worked as a security guard, and more recently for a casino in Las Vegas, sources said according to the nypost. It remained unclear if Tamura was still employed at the time of the shooting.

In the midst of the ongoing shooting, photos emerged (yet to be verified) on social media showing Blackstone employees inside 345 Park Avenue barricading their office door with furniture as Tamura was rampaging through the Midtown building.

Workers in business attire were seen piling couches up against their office door — with the towering furniture reaching the ceiling.

Workers even appeared to be pulling apart their desks in an attempt to add more furniture onto the barricade.

Dashed NFL hopes?

Tamura was a stand-out running back at a California high school, according to an old interview he did with a local news outlet (see immediately below).

According to internet sleuths, Tamura was a high school and college standout at Golden Valley High School and Granada Hills in California.

Tamura who may have harbored NFL hopes, only to end in despair, may have been prompted to attack the NFL headquarters on 345 Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan. Other offices at the ritzy address included, BlackRock, the offices of Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Consulate General of Ireland.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the ‘lone shooter has been neutralized.’ Authorities said the attacker acted alone and is now deceased

NYPD will provide an update to the public at a 10 p.m. press conference.