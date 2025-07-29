: About author bio at bottom of article.

Shane D. Tamura Las Vegas, Nevada man id as 345 Park Avenue shooting suspect alleged to have killed up to five, injured countless others before killing self on 33rd floor.

A lone gunman who killed at least five people at 345 Park Avenue on Monday evening was identified as a 27-year-old Las Vegas man, according to law enforcement sources.

Shane D. Tamura was named by sources as the shooter entered the 44-floor midtown office building located at 53rd between Lexington and Park Ave and opened fire, killing one police officer and at least four civilians. At least six other people were also wounded in the shooting.

No known motive

Authorities also found a vehicle with Nevada plates registered to Tamura at the scene, sources said.

A photo obtained by the nypost also showed he had a concealed firearms permit from Las Vegas that expires in 2027.

The shooting led to panic throughout the glossy tower that houses the NFL headquarters, Blackstone and other companies. The gunman was captured on surveillance strolling into the building with a rifle.

The rifle was identified as a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 assault rifle in .223-caliber.

Gun retails for about $420.

Dashed NFL career?

Tamura was a stand-out running back at a California high school, according to an old interview he did with a local news outlet (see immediately below).

According to internet sleuths, Tamura was a high school and college standout at Golden Valley High School and Granada Hills in California.

Tamura who may have harbored NFL hopes, only to end in despair, may have been prompted to attack the NFL headquarters on 345 Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan. Other offices at the ritzy address included, BlackRock.

Is this him? SHANE D TAMURA pic.twitter.com/SqXBM6BB9e — Mark S (@munchymarks) July 29, 2025

Authorities had yet to say what led to the gunman targeting the midtown Manhattan building.

The scene is ‘contained’ and the ‘lone shooter has been neutralized,’ NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X.

The investigation remains ongoing. A press conference about the incident is expected to take place later Monday evening.