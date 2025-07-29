NYPD Officer Didarul Islam id as fatal cop victim shot dead at the hands of 345 Park Ave shooting suspect, Shane Tamura. Rampage left 5 dead including gunman who took his own life on the 33rd floor.

The NYPD officer killed during a shooting rampage at 345 Park Avenue in NYC‘s Manhattan, Monday early evening had emigrated to the U.S. from Bangladesh, with the man’s wife 8 months pregnant.

Officer Didarul Islam, was 36 years old and had been with the NYPD for 3 1/2 years, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a Monday night press conference. He was assigned to the 47 Precinct in the Bronx.

Didarul Islam was off-duty at the time and working security in the building where the shooting occurred.

Five people were killed in the shooting, including the 27-year-old gunman, Shane Devon Tamura, Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference.

‘He was doing what he does best and all members of the police department carry out,’ Adams said. ‘He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers.’

‘Everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person that believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person,’ Adams said.

Islam was married and had two young boys, and his wife was eight months pregnant with a third child, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

‘He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice — shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city,’ Tisch said, calling him a hero.

In addition to the gunman, a police officer and three civilians died, Adams said. Another person was shot and was in critical condition, he added.

No motive was immediately known.