Raymond Boodarian Encino junkie who killed American Idol exec & husband had prior charges dropped and placed in mental health treatment plan after pulling knife on family members

An Encino, Los Angeles man accused of killing American Idol executive, Robyn Kaye and her husband, is alleged to have previously pulled a knife on his mother and stepfather & sister, spending six months in custody before charges were eventually dismissed.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, threatened his stepfather with a blade in November 2023 in the first in a series of arrests in just eight months, according to KABC and court documents.

He was arrested in February 2024 for misdemeanor battery and threatening his mother and sister — and then once again in June 2024. Details of the latter arrest weren’t clear.

3 seperate prior arrests only to have charges dropped and placed in mental treatment plan

Boodarian was released the same day as his November and February arrests, but spent six months in jail for his June arrest — only to then have all charges against him dropped after being declared mentally incompetent, placed on a conservatorship and released in December.

Just seven months later, Boodarian was arrested in the alleged shooting murder of Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca after breaking into the 70-year-olds’ Encino home.

Boodarian, who was struggling with drug addiction had made his way inside the couple’s fortress $4.5 million home while they were out, only for the couple to walk in on him while burgling their property.

It’s believed rather than receive prison time for his prior arrests, Boodarian was offered to complete a mental health treatment program, evading criminal charges, convictions, monitoring or probation.

And nearly every crime in California is eligible for the program — with only accused murderers and sex offenders not qualifying. Once the program is completed and the charges are dropped, the accused are free to return to their communities.

Boodarian’s mental health problems were well known at home — neighbors say there were explosive fights at his house, that he would behave erratically around the block and was frequently high on various drugs.

Boodarian come Wednesday was charged with two counts of murder and first-degree residential burglary and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole — or the death penalty.

Boodarian’s arraignment has since been pushed back until August 20th.