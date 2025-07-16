Raymond Boodarian, Encino, Los Angeles man who shot dead American Idol boss, Robin Kaye & her husband, Thomas DeLuca was a problem junkie with prior arrests, who terrorized neighbors.

A burglar accused of murdering ‘American Idol’ executive Robin Kaye and her husband was a ‘junkie’ well known in the neighborhood with multiple previous arrests, including assault.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, lived just 13 minutes from the $4.5 million Encino home where 70-year-old Kaye and her husband, Thomas DeLuca were shot dead during a suspected break-in last week as the local man sought to rob the well to do couple.

Encino burglar was problem junkie who terrified neighbors

‘We had a lot of problems with him because he’s taking drugs. Every now and then he would be outside high,’ local resident, Madlen Amrani told the nypost. ‘The neighbors complained and they come and arrest him.’

Boodarian would also bring other junkies around and get high with them on the block.

‘I’m afraid. I’m frightened of them,’ Amrani told the outlet.

Boodarian was arrested Tuesday after the body of Kaye and her husband were found in their home with fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Photos from the arrest obtained by TMZ showed a shirtless Boodarian with his hands behind his back outside his home, and a large group of police in body armor surrounding him.

Boodarian has at least three cases of prior criminal battery, with police using his fingerprints on file and security footage to connect him to the murders.

He is suspected of breaking into their heavily fortified $4.5 million mansion on Thursday, and then gunning the couple down when they came home and walked in on them.

Another neighbor – who also said Boodarian would often wander around the street stoned – said that she saw his arrest on Tuesday, and said that he came out without a fight.