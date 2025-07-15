Robin Kaye American Idol music supervisor & musician husband, Thomas Deluca found murdered in luxury Los Angeles apartment days after a suspect trying to break in. Raymond Boodarian alleged burlgar arrested after walking into couple still in the house.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, an alleged burglar was arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca, according to the LAPD.

Detectives believe Boordarian had no affiliation with the victims and that he was attempting to burglarize their multi-million dollar Encino home on July 10 when he was caught by the couple.

According to the surveillance video, Boodarian had been inside the home for about 30 minutes before the couple came home and confronted him.

American Idol music exec & musician husband double homicide

Kaye and Deluca were both shot in the head in separate rooms of their $5 million Los Angeles mansion. Authorities added that they believe the break-in was an isolated attempt with no connection to any crime rings.

Robin Kaye, a music supervisor for the hit show, and Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found shot to death inside their home in Encino, Monday afternoon, according to California authorities.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the six-bedroom home for a welfare check, but when they entered, they discovered Kaye and Deluca both shot in the head. The case is now being investigated as a double homicide, ABC7 reported.

Suspect was able to make way in despite police helicopter flying overhead

Authorities witnessed blood at the front entrance of the couple’s home before breaking through a window to enter the property, a source told TMZ.

Police were previously called to their home Thursday for a suspect who was allegedly trying to break-in, the outlet reported. According to neighbors, a person, who may have been armed, was spotted hopping a fence.

Follow up reports revealed that the intruder had managed to slip inside the home according to surveillance video, despite a police helicopter passing overhead and not observing any forced entry, and calling off any continued search of the ‘fortified’ property.

American Idol executive rise to fame and fortune

Notice of the couple’s deaths came after police officers were called to the Encino home to conduct a welfare check after neighbors and family had not heard from Kaye or her husband in four days.

Read a statement from American Idol: ‘Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.’

Kaye worked as the music supervisor for the singing competition show for the last 15 seasons, or 300 episodes, according to her IMDB page.

Over the years, she won several Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for her work on the show.

She also worked for other well-known shows, including Lip Sync Battle, Hollywood Game Night, and Worn Stories.

Kaye also worked for the NAACP Image Awards, The Singing Bee, Miss USA, Miss Universe, American Inventor, The Dance Scene, Dance Your A** Off, Your Chance to Dance and Adventures of Power and Crashed.

During the 7th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards in Hollywood in 2017, Kaye spoke about her career path, that she said was often unappreciated according to the dailymail.

‘It’s one of those parts of the business that people don’t even know it exists,’ Kaye said.

‘It’s a very important part of films and TV. Pretty much everything in the entertainment industry has music in it and people just think that it’s there.’

Her husband was a musician who last released an album called Street Rock in 2022.

His first ‘acclaimed cult favorite debut’ album. ‘Down To The Wire,’ was released by Epic Records in 1986, Deluca’s website detailed.

The couple purchased the home in January 2023, according to public records.