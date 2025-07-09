1 year old boy dies in hot car after mom went to...

Maya Hernandez, Bakersfield, California mom charged with the hot car death of one year old son after leaving boy in car amid 100 F temp to get a lip filler done. At the time the mom had left the air conditioner on only for it to turn off after car was left in park for an hour.

A California mother appearing in court pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty after her 1 year old toddler son was found dead after the parent allegedly left the boy unattended along with his older brother amid searing weather to get a cosmetic procedure.

Maya Hernandez, 20, of Bakersfield, left her two young sons, 1-year-old Amillio Gutierrez and his 2-year-old brother, strapped in their car seats outside a med spa on June 29.

The 2-year-old survived, but Amillio died after being hospitalized with a body temperature of 107 degrees.

Car left with air conditioning on had self regulating feature that turned off after left in park for one hour

According to Bakersfield police both boys were left strapped in their car seats as temperatures outside were 101 Fahrenheit as their mom went in to the clinic to have a lip filler treatment.

According to arrest documents, Hernandez told police she left her 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid running with the air conditioning on. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic feature that turns the engine off if it has been left running for one hour while in park, police said.

Authorities estimate the children were left without air conditioning for at least 90 minutes after the engine turning off at 3 pm and the children left without air conditioning until 4.30 p.m when Hernandez eventually returned to the parking lot, Bakersfield Now reported.

The internal temperature of a car can rise to a blistering 143 degrees in just one hour of 100-degree weather.

A nurse at the spa told police that Hernandez had asked in advance if she could bring her children to the procedure and was told that they could stay in the waiting room while she had her procedure. The appointment reportedly lasted only 15 to 20 minutes.

Hernandez told police she had opted leaving the siblings in the vehicle with the air conditioning on after not knowing how long the visit would take.

Prior Child Protective Services

Hernandez told police she found her baby foaming at the mouth and having an apparent seizure after emerging from her procedure at Always Beautiful Medical Spa, according to the police report. She frantically dialed 911, and both her children were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Despite the boy being rushed to hospital, the one year old died shortly after.

‘Hernandez admitted that she knew her actions were irresponsible and that she considered that when she was getting out of the car, but she left them in the vehicle regardless,’ a police report cited by the LA Times stated. ‘It is commonly known that leaving a one-year-old and two-year-old unattended in a vehicle in extreme weather is dangerous and can result in death.’

During a felony arraignment on July 1, Hernandez pleaded not guilty

Hernandez remains held on more than $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-preliminary hearing, ABC7 reported.

The boys’ father, Martinez’s son, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

The deceased child’s two-year-old brother was placed in protective custody.

A vigil was held Saturday at a local park in memory of Amillio.

According to court documents obtained by KGET, Hernandez allegedly had a run-in with Child Protective Services in March 2024 for emotional abuse, but it was deemed unfounded.