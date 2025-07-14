Guy Estill House, Lexington, Kentucky man shot and killed a mother and daughter duo at Richmond Road Baptist Church who he accused of preventing him seeing his handicapped teen daughter. The two women were identified as Beverly Gumm and Christina Combs along with Pastor Jerry Gumm. Gunman who had long record of criminal record was shot dead by responding police.

A Lexington, Kentucky gunman who shot fwo female church goers on Sunday along with injuring two other male church members did so following a long standing dispute about him not being allowed to see his handicapped teen daughter.

Guy Estill House, according to those who identified him on social media (authorities have yet to publicly confirm details) was stopped by a Kentucky State Trooper at the Blue Grass Airport just on 11.30 a.m, Sunday morning on outstanding warrant after his vehicle activating a license plate reader.

In turn, the alleged suspect shot the trooper, before then carjacking a vehicle and making his way towards Richmond Road Baptist Church according to Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weather.

‘The trooper was shot and the suspect fled,’ Weathers said. ‘The trooper was stabilized and being treated.’

Upon having arrived at the church some 16 miles away, Guy E. House proceeded to target individuals who he blamed for preventing him access to his daughter.

Shot and killed were mother and daughter, Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32. Also shot was Pastor Jerry Gumm, who remained in critical condition.

Responding officers shot House dead in turn.

‘Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had a connection to the individuals at the church,’ Weathers said. ‘Four individuals were shot on church property.’

While not much has been revealed about the victims officially, social media posts suggested that Gumm and Combs were a mother-daughter duo. Rachael Barnes wrote on Facebook that Gumm was her mother and Combs her younger sister.

Sharing a news article about their deaths, Barnes wrote, ‘My mom Beverly Gumm and my Lil sister Christina Combs i love you guys so much i cant belive this is real”.

According to Gumm’s Facebook profile, she was from Berea, Kentucky, and was a stay-at-home mom. Combs went to Henry Clay High School and was a consultant at Mary Kay, according to her Facebook profile. She was married to Randy Combs.

Barnes indicated in another post that the two other people who were shot were her stepfather and brother-in-law.

Carolyn Lee, another Facebook user, wrote that Gumm’s husband may have been a pastor at the church where the shooting took place, and that the shooter is ‘connected to them through a previous marriage.’

Perhaps alluding to what may have led to Sunday’s shooting, is a July 12, 2024 post House shared on Facebook with his handicapped daughter, ‘This lil young lady is my heart and soul, and she ain’t letting go of my spirit for nothing or nobody under God. She’ll be 18 in October and that’s utterly amazing. Her mother is to credit for her progress and milestones and daily care, and I’d Rambo…’

Posted a commentator on X, ‘GUY E HOUSE WAS NOT A HAMAS SUPPORTER I KNOW HIM PERSONALLY!! Known him my whole life his baby mother wouldn’t allow him to see their daughter, he shot her mother and her cousin , he thought she would be there, what he did was wrong but all yo saying he’s a terrorist are wrong!!’

MAGA’s spreading false info. Clowns. Uneducated and too ignorant to do any research. Guy E House most likely killed over a custody dispute . Not a Radical left Pro Palestine or even close to it. #GuyHouse https://t.co/8aX1yjpa5D pic.twitter.com/0wzwHseFfV — Jane M D (@jmdmalin) July 14, 2025

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been set up to support Gumm’s family to arrange a funeral.