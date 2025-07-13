Lexington, Kentucky church shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church, leaves 3 dead, including two women and gunman and two men injured along with state trooper previously shot at Blue Grass Airport who pursued assailant to church. Gunman said to have affiliation with church. Deceased id as Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32.

Coroner Ginn said the shooter, who was also killed, had been identified, and his name would be released once his next of kin had been notified.

The drama took place in two different locations, as the gunman fired shots at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Fayette County, KY., about 11.40am, wounding the trooper after being pulled over.

Lexington, Kentucky church shooter had personal connection to the church

From there, the shooter fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church, some 16 miles away where he was cornered by pursuing cops, Kentucky State Police said.

The assailant was shot dead at the church with two parishioners being hit by gunfire and dying. It remained unclear if the church goers were shot at the hands of the gunman or by incoming gunfire by responding police, NBC News reported.

‘There are multiple victims at the church, and EMS is on the scene providing care,’ state police said. ‘The suspect is deceased.’

In an update, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement on X saying, ‘I’m heartbroken to share the shooting in Lexington at Richmond Road Baptist Church has taken the lives of two people. Other injuries — including a Kentucky State Police trooper from the initial stop — are being treated at a nearby hospital. The shooter has also been killed.’

Read a report online: ‘Two men and two women were injured in a shooting at the church, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said. The two women died, and both men were transported to the hospital, he added. One man is in critical condition, and the other is stable Weathers said. State troopers and the Lexington Police Department secured the suspect, who is dead. It is unclear how the suspect died.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the shooting at the airport and how and why the shooter came to arrive at the church, along with what affiliation the gunman may have had, if any, with the church.

Authorities continue to investigate.