Guy E. House, Lexington, Kentucky man identified as Richmond Road Baptist Church shooting suspect who was alleged leftist and an alleged ‘Free Palestine,’ Muslim who was also aspiring rapper.

A gunman who went on a shooting rampage on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky has been identified by social media as local man and longtime criminal perp, Guy E. House.

House is alleged to have fired at a Kentucky state trooper just on 11.30 a.m after being pulled over at the Blue Grass Airport before carjacking a vehicle and making his way to the Richmond Road Baptist Church, 16 miles away. Preliminary reports suggest that the alleged gunman had an affiliation at the Christian church.

Pursuant to the gunman arriving at the congregation, more gunfire erupted with two females shot dead along with two other males injured, one critically and another now in stable condition. The deceased victims were identified as Beverly Gum, 72, and Christina Combs, 32.

Lexington, Kentucky church shooter identified

Coroner Ginn said the shooter, who was also killed, had been identified, and his name would be released once his next of kin had been notified. Social media have since identified the assailant as Guy E House an alleged ‘Free Palestine,’ Muslim.

While few clues were immediately available as to what led to Guy House allegedly targeting the Lexington, Kentucky church, a commentator who apparently knew him, alleged, ‘Everyone who actually knew him is posting that he had a long history of arrests and went to that church to kill the family/caregivers of his child. Nothing to do with religion at all.’

One person on social media noted that they ‘grew up’ with the suspect, posting on X, ‘Wow! I grew up with the big dummy who did this! He’s been trying to be a rapper since he was a kid, and word is that he was still chasing that dream at 55+ years old🙄I dont know if they’ve released it yet, but his name was Guy House Some people just never grow up,’

Others meanwhile took to the alleged gunman’s Facebook profile, with one commentator posting, ‘My heart is heavy knowing you went ballistic. You were a good man. I am so sorry to see you stumble, as I know you wouldn’t hurt anyone if you were sober. You were well loved.’

Why did Guy E. House target Lexington, Kentucky church?

Posted another on his Facebook wall, ‘RIP Guy you were one of my really really good friends. You were just at my house not even a week ago you will be missed LOVE YOU GUY and I’ll see ya when I get there.’

Posted Charlene Brown on her own Facebook wall, ‘Rest Easy Fanily!! You will Forever Be Missed!!! My Guy!!! Guy E. House Gone way too soon!! Gone but never ever forgotten!!! Love you Foo!!! Definitely a Major Loss!!The City Loves You!! No Matter What your daughter knew you loved her beyond words!!!’

The post also included a link to a YouTube video, ‘Struggle Made Me,’ allegedly belonging to the shooter, with social media indicating Guy House was an aspiring rapper.

A regard of the alleged gunman’s FB wall described him as a digital creator who had studied concentration of fractalight at electoral college and hailing from Lexington, Kentucky.

A scroll down his Facebook page included House on July 1, questioning the Trump administration, with one post stating, ‘You think deportation is really the reason these things are a thing? I don’t.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities are working to determine a motive and are processing multiple crime scenes. KSP has committed to providing additional information as it becomes available.