A Wenatchee, Washington state dad wanted for the kidnapping and murder of his three young daughters had been wanted by the National Guard on disciplinary charges.

Travis Caleb Decker, 32, was identified as the sole suspect in the death of the man’s three daughters found deceased late Monday afternoon near a near a campground in Leavenworth, Chelan County where SWAT teams had swamped the area, KIRO 7 reported.

The deceased Wenatchee sisters were identified as Paityn Decker, 9, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5.

To date, authorities had yet to locate the dad who was now wanted on first degree kidnapping and murder charges of the three deceased girls, KING5 reported.

Decker, who is from Wenatchee, served in the military and possesses ‘extensive training,’ according to authorities. Police advised the public not to approach him, as it is unknown whether he is armed.

The Washington National Guard confirmed that Decker was a member and transferred from active duty into the National Guard in 2021.

They also confirmed that Decker has been pending a disciplinary discharge for not showing up to his monthly drills and the last drill he attended was roughly a year ago.

Court documents reveal that Travis Decker and Whitney Decker filed for divorce in 2022, with the divorce finalized in 2023.

Decker picked up his daughters for visitation, Friday late afternoon and did not return them at the agreed-upon time leading to the Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) alert for his daughters.

The wanted parent is described as weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Wenatchee Police department reported that he is ‘homeless and living in his car’. He was driving a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup at the time of the search.

Police are urging anyone with information on Decker’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.

