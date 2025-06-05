Washington dad last images as it’s feared vet set up plan to...

Travis Decker, Wenatchee, Washington dad doorbell video and images released as it’s thought highly trained military vet planned to kill 3 daughters in the days before and had set up base to survive the wilderness in anticipation of authorities coming to look for him.

The Washington dad wanted for the murders of his three daughters was captured on doorbell security cameras in the days leading up to the slayings as police ramp up their search for the military-trained suspect who authorities now fear may have set up a cache of supplies in the days and weeks prior to the girls’ murders to survive off the grid in anticipation that authorities would come looking for him.

Doorbell footage captured Travis Decker walking up to an unidentified home’s door, knocking on it before sliding his hand up and down the surface, (perhaps looking for a key to gain access?) according to video released by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence & child abuse. New doorbell camera footage shows Army veteran Travis Decker, 32, accused of murdering his three young daughters, as the manhunt for him continues across the nation. Decker was last seen picking up… pic.twitter.com/2EOCnc1bLA — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) June 5, 2025

Authorities noted the video was from before the alleged killings, but released the footage and stills as they are the most recent images of Decker who is now wanted amid an ongoing and expansive manhunt.

Still images show the Wenatchee, Washington man sporting a mustache and goatee, ponytail and heavily tattoos. Decker, 32, a highly trained military veteran who is homeless, had been living out of his truck, had been wanted by the National Guard for failure to turn up to monthly training over the last year.

Decker, 32, is wanted on three counts of murder and kidnapping after the bodies of his three daughters –Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 — were discovered in a remote campground near his abandoned truck.

He was described as 5 feet 8, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

‘It is unknown if he is armed at this time but he should be considered dangerous and should not be contacted or approached,’ the sheriff’s department noted.

Decker had picked up his daughters from his ex-wife Whitney Decker’s house for a scheduled custody visit on May 30 and brought them to a campground in the rural Washington state city of Wenatchee.

The girls’ mother reported the trio missing at 9:45 p.m. Friday after her ex-husband failed to return them home. Calls to her ex husband all went to voicemail bank.

An endangered missing persons alert was issued Saturday before it was canceled Monday after police discovered the girls.

Their bodies were found in an embankment at Rock Island Campground, about 18 miles west of the town of Leavenworth, around 5 p.m.

Their bodies were found close to their father’s white 2017 GMC Sierra truck, which allegedly had two bloody handprints smeared on the back.

They were found with plastic bags over their heads and their wrists zip-tied.

Preliminary investigations indicate the girls likely died from asphyxiation.

Cellphone activity showed Decker had driven to and left the campground one day prior to kidnapping his daughters, according to court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle.

Officials believe Decker, who was a member of the Washington National Guard since 2021 after transferring from the Active Component, can survive for months off-grid in the wilderness.

‘We understand that at times, he would do caching, so we understand that’s a possibility that he could have scoped out this area before, put some supplies out there, and has the ability and knowledge to survive for long periods of time,’ Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said at a press conference Wednesday night, KIRO7 reported.

‘Thanks to our Marshall’s Office tracking down some good leads that we feel are giving us more of an insight into Travis’ mindset – where he may have gone to,’ Morrison added.

The actions of the wanted man leading up to kidnapping and murdering his daughters amid fears of a contingency plan being put in place after killing the girls implied that Decker had acted with premeditation and had planned kill the children.

Anyone who may have seen Decker since Friday or knows his current location was asked to call 911.

‘Due to safety concerns do not attempt to contact or approach Decker,’ police said.

A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to Decker’s arrest.