Travis Decker, Wenatchee, Washington state ‘homeless and troubled’ dad and his 3 daughters go missing after scheduled custodial visit as children’s mom, Whitney Decker now fears for the wellbeing and safety for her daughters, 3 days after not hearing from the kids’ dad.

Washington state authorities are seeking the whereabouts of three young sisters who went missing following a scheduled custodial visit with their ‘troubled and homeless’ father, Friday afternoon. As of Monday night, the children’s Wenatchee father and the three girls had yet to be located.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and their younger sister, Olivia Decker, 5, were last seen Friday shortly after 5:30 p.m. when they went to visit their father, Travis Decker, 32, the Wenatchee Police Department wrote on Facebook, Saturday.

Since the children going on a three hour agreed upon scheduled visit, the father had become unreachable.

The missing girls’ mother, Whitney Decker, is pleading for the public’s help to track down her missing daughters.

‘Last night at 8pm Travis was supposed to drop the girls back off with me and never showed,’ she posted on Facebook. ‘The cops have him going north out of Wenatchee at 5:41.

‘If you could please all keep an eye out for him, his phone is off and every hotel in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee have been checked.’

Police said the visitation was agreed upon by both parents.

‘The visitation was part of a parenting plan, but he has since gone outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm,’ according to a press release by the Wenatchee Police Department.

Why hadn’t the child visitation with ‘troubled, homeless,’ Wenatchee dad not been supervised?

Travis is homeless, officials said, and has been living out of his vehicle, a white 2017 GMC Sierra, or at various motels or campgrounds in the area, officials said.

‘They have not returned and contact cannot be made with the father,’ police said.

It remained unclear why the child visitation with the ‘homeless, troubled,’ parent was not a supervised visit.

Decker, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts. His pickup truck has Washington plates with the number DC0165C, according to a wanted poster released by police.

Paityn is described as being 4-foot-8 and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, purple shorts and pink Nike shoes.

Evelyn is described as being 4-foot-4 and 50 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Police don’t know what she was wearing when she went missing.

Olivia is described as being 4-foot-2 and 50 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a coral or pink shirt. An Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued Saturday. However, Wenatchee police said the criteria has not been met to issue an AMBER Alert.

Come Monday afternoon, the children’s father was charged with three counts of custodial interference, and sought on a felony warrant, ncwlife reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RiverCom at (509) 663-9911.