A Bronx single mom is demanding answers after surveillance video captured a city funded babysitter repeatedly beating her three young children with a belt while donning a Santa Claus costume meant to scare them.

The allegations has since led to NYPD’s Bronx Child Abuse squad actively looking for La’Keysha Jackson, 24, the nanny accused of ‘violently’ beating the children in video.

Geraldine Jaramillo Bronx single mom betrayed by her babysitter

According to the children’s mother, Geraldine Jaramillo, the NYC’s Administration of Children Services (ACS) and Selfhelp assigned the nanny to care for the children aged 6, 4 and 2. The ACS agency provides struggling families with babysitters to help with caretaking.

Jackson who after a year working for the Bronx clan had seemingly become endeared as a trusted member of the family, but that changed last month when when the kids’ grandmother checked a home surveillance camera in the bedroom — only to discover the babysitter was secretly beating the single mom’s 3 young kids.

Despite the family reporting the episodes to ACS and the NYPD — along with filing a complaint against Jackson, the Bronx nanny has yet to be arrested, PIX11 reported.

Jaramillo, a domestic violence survivor, was referred to ACS by the district attorney’s office for supportive services while she was pregnant with her third child.

Video filed with the NYPD shows Jackson allegedly beating two of the crying children nearly 60 times, according to a notice of claim filed by Jaramillo’s attorney Monday indicating her intent to sue ACS.

La’Keysha Jackson Bronx nanny accused of beating single mom’s 3 kids

In video from May 6, the babysitter is seen viciously smacking the behinds of the underwear-clad children while restraining their arms as they try to deflect the blows.

‘Guess what’s about to happen,’ Jackson can be heard saying, apparently upset that the two older kids, aged 4 and 6, did not clean up their room.

‘Belt?’ one of the young boys answers as Jackson, wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘Heaven Sent,’ pulls out a thick brown belt out of a bag.

‘You’re right — I warned y’all,’ the babysitter says before adding: ‘Drop ‘em.’

In other incidents of alleged child abuse caught on video, the babysitter wore a Halloween mask and a Santa Claus outfit — which Jaramillo discovered in her home — to apparently frighten the children.

Jaramillo speaking to the nypost said she and her parents considered Jackson a member of the family, celebrating holidays together and letting her sleep in a spare bedroom occasionally to avoid the long trek back to Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn from the Bronx.

‘Hitting the kids with the [clothes] hangers, hitting them with belts, throwing the baby,’ Jaramillo recounted, claiming that the babysitter also doled out emotional and verbal abuse to the children.

Jaramillo says the abuse has since led to her children too afraid to take off their clothes, leave their bedroom — or even use the bathroom.

‘They’re so traumatized,’ Jaramillo said. ‘I don’t know where they’re learning these things, I don’t know if they’re repeating stuff that was happening to them.’

In her last text message to Jaramillo, Jackson professed her ‘love’ for the boys.

‘It’s a learning experience for us all,’ the message stated. ‘I am their number one supporter when it comes to their safety and well being.’

It’s unclear how much Jackson was paid, but Selfhelp currently has a $1.23 million contract with ACS for homemaking services, records show.

ACS says Jackson no longer works for Selfhelp and that ACS was working with the NYPD in its investigation.

ACS and Selfhelp distance themselves from child abuse

‘We are taking these despicable actions very seriously, and we have commenced a review of the contracted provider’s procedures,’ a representative told the nypost.

A Selfhelp spokesperson confirmed that Jackson had been terminated and that the company is fully cooperating with the NYPD, claiming that it performs drug testing and background checks on all their workers.

Police sources said cops attempted to arrest Jackson Monday morning on assault and child endangerment charges, but were unable to.

But there’s more.

Jackson’s brother told a nypost reporter outside of their Bed-Stuy home that what the video depicted was normal in black families.

‘Abuse my ass,’ the brother said Monday, ‘That happens in black families all the time.’

Jaramillo, whose aunt is now helping with childcare, said she wants justice for her kids — and to figure out what exactly happened in her home.

‘I really want to get to the bottom of this.’