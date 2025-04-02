Chris Louis, Augusta, Georgia father forced to leave his 3 kids at McDonald’s while attending job interview only to be arrested, leaving the internet divided amid Fundraiser to come to the dad’s aid.

A Georgia father has ignited the internet after leaving his three young children at an Augusta McDonald’s outlet while attending a job interview. While many condemned the dad, many also came rallying to his support, insisting his actions were a necessary step to providing for his family.

Chris Louis, 24, allegedly walked with his three kids from his apartment to the restaurant in Augusta just before 4:30 p.m. on March 22, according to The Augusta Press.

The youngsters – ages 1, 6 and 10 – spent their time alone in the fast food restaurant, which has an indoor play area attached to the dining room.

Augusta, Georgia dad leaves 3 kids unattended at McDonald’s

At some point, a concerned customer, noticed Louis initially leaving his children at the fast food joint, before returning shortly after to check up on them, before leaving once again. It’s then when the un-identified customer called cops.

Richmond County Sheriff deputies arrived at the chain and located the unharmed, unaccompanied minors, who remained inside the store until their father returned.

Louis arrived back at the McDonald’s just before 6:20 p.m., where police confronted him for leaving his children alone in public.

Louis, who doesn’t own a car, told police he left his children behind because he didn’t want them to walk back to his home as he went to the interview, the outlet reported.

Police waited inside with Louis until the children’s mom arrived to take her kids home. Louis was arrested and charged with ‘deprivation of a minor.’

Internet responds to dilemma of Augusta, Georgia dad

The news of Louis’ arrest got the attention of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

‘Story caught me by surprise. A dad just trying to find a way to make money for his family. I know he shouldn’t just leave his kids, but some people don’t have the means for babysitting, etc,’ Brown wrote on GoFundMe.

Brown says he hasn’t spoken to Louis yet but has hopes to talk with the father.

The 36-year-old claims said set up the fundraiser with the help of GoFundMe to ensure the money would go directly to Louis.

‘Chris was on the Pursuit of Happiness & sometimes ppl just need help,’ Brown wrote on X.

The father of six has donated $1,000 himself.

The fundraiser created late Tuesday night has already raised over $33,276 of the $50,000 goal since going live.

News of the dad of three’s arrest nevertheless divided the internet.

‘You simply can’t leave your kids like that and I get how this happened. But there are plenty of questions,’ one X user commented.

Reflected one user, ‘… leaving the children, especially the youngest, unsupervised in a public space is simply irresponsible.’

‘Yeah, it’s a little iffy on the 1yr old, but dude was trying to get a job. Give him a break,’ another user responded.

‘I know it’s a desperate situation and brother made a mistake but an understandable one. All he could think about was the hope of a job,’ another added.

‘Dude was literally doing the best he could with what he has. I commend him for that, it’s not easy,’ another comment said.

Posted another, ‘Although I wasn’t happy to learn that Chris Louis, A Georgia father, was arrested after he left his three children at an Augusta area McDonald’s while he went to a job interview….. I am VERY HAPPY to see how quickly a lot of people mobilized together to help this man.’

While another posted, ‘The state arresting Chris Louis for leaving his kids at McDonald’s during a job interview is government overreach. A 1 y/o needs care, but jailing a dad trying to provide violates his liberty. Scrap childcare licensing, let the market provide affordable options.’

Not immediately clear was what local facilities existed, if any, that could have provided aid to the struggling young family.

Welcome to a brave new America …