Lil’ Blessing Childcare daycare workers charged scaring ‘bad’ children at Kilburn, Mississippi daycare center as authorities investigate. Felony child abuse charges levied at former workers.

‘Are you being bad? Do I need to take you outside?’ Workers at a Mississippi daycare centre have been charged with felony child abuse after video going viral showing them scaring toddlers with a Halloween mask from the horror movie, Scream.

Sierra McCandless, 21; Oci-Anna Kilburn, 28; Jennifer Newman, 25; and Shyenne Mills, 28; were each charged with three counts of felony child abuse, while Traci Hutson, 44; was charged with failure to report abuse by mandatory reporter and simple assault, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The five suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to three viral videos of the workers allegedly using the mask to frighten a group of young children left in their care at the Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, Miss.

‘Are you being bad? Do I need to take you outside?’ one daycare worker is allegedly heard screaming in a toddler’s face, while wearing the mask. ‘You better be good,‘ she says, before making her towards other petrified toddlers.

An additional video shows what appears to be another worker donning the mask and scaring kids while they attempt to eat lunch.

Betrayed by the very people who were supposed to protect and watch over them

Cries and screams of multiple children can be heard on the videos, which were allegedly filmed in September and October of this year, the Associated Press previously reported.

After authorities got wind of what happened at the day care center, they decided to take action.

‘On Monday October 17, 2022 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the County Prosecuting Attorney, and the District Attorney met with the parents of the children involved in the incident at Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center and informed them of the possible criminal charges the law would allow them to pursue,’ said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook in a statement regarding the incident. ‘Parents were also given an opportunity to share information they had gathered with MCSO Investigators.’

According to the Monroe Journal, daycare owner Sheila Sanders said she was unaware of the videos.

‘The people that did those acts are no longer with us. They were fired. I wasn’t here at the time and wasn’t aware they were doing that. I don’t condone that and never have. I just want to say it’s been taken care of,’ Sanders told the outlet.

According to the sheriff’s office, bond amounts for McCandless and Kilburn were set at $20,000, while the bonds of Newman and Mills are $15,000. Hutson’s bond amount was not released.