Karmelo Anthony indicted with first degree murder of Frisco football star, Austin Metcalf and to be tried as an adult amid questions of self defense, racial profiling and race baiting and the justice system itself.

A ‘black’ teenager accused of fatally stabbing a white teen boy during a Frisco school track meet in what many have decried as a racially charged incident has has been indicted by a grand jury on a first degree murder charge.

Witnesses told police that then-17-year-old Karmelo Anthony stabbed and killed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a dispute in the stadium bleachers on April 2.

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, Anthony was indicted on Tuesday for first-degree murder and will be tried as an adult.

‘Earlier this spring, our community was shaken by what happened at a school track meet in Frisco — the violent loss of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony — which they did,’ the DA said.

‘With that indictment, the case now moves formally into the court system. From this point forward, we’ll continue doing our part — fully and fairly — to pursue justice under the law. The trial schedule will be set by the court. But when the time comes, we’ll be ready.’

In a nod to the furore the stabbing has caused across the nation, amid allegations of racial profiling and race baiting, Willis went on to acknowledge the case ‘having struck a deep nerve in the Collin County community and beyond.’

Nevertheless the DA encouraged the public to trust in the justice system, which the prosecutor said works best with steadiness and principle.

Responded Jeff Metcalf, the victim’s father: ‘I am pleased that we are moving forward. With the first degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back.’

Not to be daunted and continuing to assert that Anthony had stabbed the football star only in self defense, Karmelo Anthony’s defense lawyer, responded with the following statement: ‘Today’s indictment of Karmelo Anthony is an expected and routine step in the legal process.’

Added Defense Attorney Mike Howard, ‘An indictment simply means that a grand jury, after hearing only the prosecution’s side of the story, determined that there was enough evidence to allow the case to move forward to court. That’s all an indictment means. Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court.’

Howard believes the full story of what happened between his client and the victim will be revealed during the trial.

“We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense,” he said.

The defense attorney said the law does not expect or require defendants to prove that they acted in self-defense. Instead, the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not act in self-defense.

“We understand that this case has sparked strong reactions. Please remember that there are real human beings, kids on both sides of this case. We ask that everyone do as the law requires and withhold judgment until all the evidence can be heard in court,” Howard further stated.

News of the indictment led to divided responses on social media, including one commentator posting, ‘They are trying to make an example of Karmelo Anthony, to serve as a reminder to all of Black America.’

Responded another, Collin County Grand Jury just indicted Karmelo Anthony on 1st degree murder for the death of Austin Metcalf. I can’t wait to see this piece of shjt behind bars.

While another, responding to controversial large funds since accrued to a fundraiser on behalf of Anthony, stating, ‘Life in prison! Then civil suit to take all the money donated to Karmelo’s family. They shouldn’t profit off of m*rder.’

Responded another, ‘I don’t care what the indictment says. Self-defense is not a crime and Karmelo Anthony is innocent.’

On the day of the stabbing, arrest documents stated Anthony acknowledged having knifed Metcalf, while insisting that he had only done so after the football star had ‘put his hands’ on him.

At the time, Anthony went on to ask responding officers if ‘what happened could be considered self-defense.’

Not immediately clear is why or how Anthony had come to arrive at the school track meet with a knife and along with him insisting on sitting on the opposing school’s team bleachers.

Following his April 2nd arrest the teen with charged with murder. On April 14, he was released from jail on a reduced bond of $250,000.

If convicted, the 17 year old teen faces life behind bars.