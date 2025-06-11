Emily Nutley, St Xavier High School teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio sentenced to 3 years jail over sexual liaison with male student who claimed having his life ruined amid emotional abuse and inability to no longer trust authority figures.

A Catholic school teacher who admitted to having sex with a male student was on Tuesday sentenced to 3 years jail after her teen victim saying his former teacher had ‘destroyed his life.’

The sentencing follows Emily Nutley, 43, a former educator at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in April following a sexual liaison she had her with male victim from November to December 2023.

St Xavier teacher addresses court prior to sentencing

The mother-of-three come Tuesday returned to Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, where she addressed the court prior to sentencing.

‘There is no excuse for what I did,’ Nutley addressed the court prior to her sentencing, according to WLWT. ‘I crossed a line that should never have been crossed.

‘I think every day about the impact of my actions,’ she continued. ‘I’ve lost my husband, my home, my friends. I’ve caused harm and embarrassment to my children.’

She then told Judge Jennifer Branch that she is now ‘engaging with professionals who will help me understand [my] choices’ after previously claiming that her husband’s ‘neglect’ drove her to pursue sexual relations with the teen.

‘I am not asking for forgiveness because I have not earned it,’ the former teacher said.

Branch said she was hoping to hear more of an apology from Nutley, as she sentenced the former Catholic teacher to three years jail.

‘I was looking for you to say that you acknowledge the harm that you caused this young man… You pretty much ruined the rest of his high school career,’ the judge said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

‘I didn’t see it. I didn’t hear it.’

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

Her comments came after the teen addressed the situation himself in a letter read in court by Assistant Prosecutor Elyse Deters.

He said the entire situation ‘altered my high school experience and my life.’

‘When the abuse started, I didn’t know I was being taken advantage of,’ the teen claimed, noting that eventually Nutley ‘would not leave me alone.

‘She told me she would kill herself if I ended it. Even at sporting events, people yell her name at me,’ the victim claimed.

He also said that the abuse ‘left me confused, lacking self worth and depressed.

‘I can’t get away from this. I have a hard time trusting people, especially authority figures.’

In separate remarks, the victim’s father said his son’s dream of going to college on an athletic scholarship was destroyed by Nutley’s abuse.

The teenager first met Nutley in 2023 through a program she ran for academically struggling students at St. Xavier High School.

They began texting after school hours last autumn, with the educator sending the boy nude selfies and at least nine ‘sexually explicit messages’.

In one text message Nutley sent the boy the afternoon of November 30, 2023, she wrote: ‘What would be wild is that when the whole school is at Mass, I give you the best f**k of your life in my office,’ the Enquirer reports.

Nutley and the boy wound up having sex several times from November through December 2023, at least once in her office at the all-boys school after hours.

She also paid the teen an ‘allowance’ of $100 a month, would buy him food and at least once plied him with the answers to an exam.

But by March of that year, the teenager wanted the relationship to end and asked to be released from the learning center’s help.

Soon after, the boy’s grades plummeted and he was failing three classes.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said, Nutley continued texting the student.

Rumors soon circulated at the $18,130-a-year school that Nutley was having sex with the student, and on October 8, 2024, the teen met with school administrators and reported at least four sexual encounters with the teacher.

Nutley was fired as soon as the criminal investigation began, which led to the Catholic teacher being indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury and arrested on October 28.

St Xavier said at the time it ‘believed this case to be an isolated incident.’

A few weeks after the indictment, Nutley’s husband, Jonathan Nutley, also filed for divorce, prompting his wife to accuse him of ‘gross neglect of duty and extreme cruelty’ in her legal response, TMZ reported.

The disgraced educator has two daughters and a son, the eldest of whom is a junior at a different high school and only slightly younger than the victim.

She previously taught at Madeira Elementary School, also in Cincinnati, and posted photos of her work and students there on social media the dailymail reported.

Nutley then joined the Jesuit school ahead of the 2021-22 year and was listed as the ‘multi-tiered systems support coordinator’ in the student handbook.

In pre-sentencing documents, prosecutors argued Nutley ‘preyed on the most defenseless person she could find’ as her job at the school entailed identifying at-risk students and monitoring their progress.

The prosecutors asked for at least a five-year prison sentence, while the victim’s family asked Branch to sentence her to 10 years behind bars.

But Nutley’s defense argued she has already received threats from prison and has taken significant steps toward rehabilitation.

Her lawyers also noted that she has already lost a lot, and said that a doctor who examined Nutley described her as a ‘broken woman’ plagued by mental health and substance abuse issues.

Along with having to serve three years in prison, Nutley will serve a five year probation.

She will also be required to register as a Tier III sex offender every 90 days for the rest of her life.