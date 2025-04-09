Emily Nutley former Ohio Catholic teacher at St. Xavier High in Cincinnati pleads guilty to having sex with student. Blames ‘husband neglect’ to her ‘falling’ to the arms of student victim.

A former Catholic school employee from Ohio admitted Monday to having sex with a minor student, claiming that her husband’s neglect made her do it.

Emily Nutley, 43, who had been facing six counts of sex crimes against her, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in a plea deal after admitting to having a physical relationship with a 17-year-old student of Cincinnati’s St. Xavier High School in November and December, 2023.

The educator was indicted on 3rd degree felony charges in October 2024 after her accuser came forward, but four of those charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal, WLWT reported.

Ohio Catholic teacher says husband neglect led her to arms of student

A few weeks after the indictment, Nutley’s husband, Jonathan Nutley, filed for divorce, prompting his wife to claim her estranged husband was ‘guilty of gross neglect of duty and extreme cruelty,’ according to TMZ.

Nutley directed academic services at St. Xavier, and supervised a program aimed at helping teens who were struggling academically, according to court documents.

She started out helping the teen with his schoolwork, then expanded that beyond school hours, sending him nude photos and sexually explicit messages. She allegedly performed oral sex on him and had sex with him in her office and elsewhere after school hours. When he tried to end it, Nutley continued contacting him, according to reports.

The sexual relationship came to light due to an internal investigation by St. X administrators after the educator’s teen victim coming forward. Springfield Township police then investigated the allegations, which led to the charges.

St. Xavier fired Nutley immediately for what then Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers branded ‘absolutely unacceptable and reprehensible’ conduct.

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

‘This child was in need of help and guidance but instead found an adult looking to act out her perverted sexual desires,’ Powers said when Nutley was indicted last October, according to WLWT.

Adding, ‘Let me be very clear: This is child sexual abuse. This child was the victim of an adult predator who should never again have a role that puts her in contact with children. She used this child for her own sexual gratification while taking advantage of the position she held.’

Nutley said in court that she worked as a counselor for 18 years, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The admission of guilt comes as teachers are forbidden from using their position of authority, trust and power and sexually praying on their student victims.

Nutley could spend up to 10 years behind bars, and must register as a sex offender, WCPO reported.

She is expected back in court on April 15, and her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 10.