Charles Leto, Douglass Park Lifeguard in Chicago claims self defense after shooting & killing black teen, Marjay Dotson and critically injuring second boy, Laquan McDonald as he now faces murder and attempted murder charges.

A Chicago area lifeguard accused of firing gunshots that led to a black teen killed and a second seriously injured on Thursday, has claimed, ‘firing in self defense.’

Charles Leto, 55, of Lake View, and a lifeguard with the Chicago Park District faces felony charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The man was expected to appear in court on Sunday.

WARNING: Disturbing content. Surveillance video secured by CWBChicago shows a lifeguard shooting two teenagers near the Douglass Park swimming pool on Thursday evening. A 15-year-old died, and a 14-year-old was badly injured. Lifeguard detained, but not charged at this point. pic.twitter.com/Y6dg5fDZj7 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) June 28, 2025

Douglass Park Lifeguard claims self defense

Marjay Dotson, 15, and his friend, Jeremy Herred, 14, were at Douglass Park about 7 p.m. Thursday when they were among a group standing next to Leto as he was fixing his bike. As the group of boys made their way, Leto allegedly grabbed a handgun from his backpack and fired shots, striking Marjay in the back and Jeremy in the neck, according to Chicago police and witnesses.

Marjay was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, officials said.

Leading up to gunfire, the lifeguard stated getting into an altercation with the teens after believing they were going to steal his bicycle, ABC7 Chicago reported.

Jeremy, who is a cousin of Laquan McDonald, the 17-year-old boy fatally shot in 2014 by Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday. Doctors are concerned about brain damage, according to an attorney representing his and Marjay’s families, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

🚨 BREAKING: RACIST white man working as a lifeguard shoots 2 Black teenagers, killing 1 for NO REASON! 📍Chicago Surveillance footage shows the man shooting two teens near the Douglass Park pool on Thursday evening. A 15-year-old was killed, and a 14-year-old was seriously… pic.twitter.com/mZOb8TAg5F — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) June 29, 2025

Was Douglass Park shooting racially motivated?

At the time of the shooting, Leto told responding officers he had acted in self defense, saying, ‘Those two kids attacked me and followed me. … I defended myself, I have a license.’

Jeff Neslund, the attorney representing the victims’ families, argued prosecutors should press hate crime charges, arguing the ‘white’ lifeguard gunned down the ‘black’ teens because of their race.

‘I think you have to look at that seriously and see what his background is and motivation,’ Neslund told the Sun-Times.

Hate crime charges?

During a Friday press conference, the attorney denied that there was any altercation or provocation involving Leto prior to the shooting, WGNTV reported.

Neslund stressed that both boys were unarmed and that they were targeted on account of being ‘black’.

Leto was hired by the park district in June 2023 as a seasonal lifeguard at $16.19 per hour, park district records show.

The Douglass Park pool was closed Friday and Saturday by the Chicago Park District ‘out of care and respect for the park staff and community members impacted by [Thursday’s] events.’