A New Jersey firefighter who went viral (for all the wrong reasons) after picking his 40th birthday to publicly humiliate his soon to be ex wife when he chose to expose her in front of both their families for alleged cheating has filed for divorce.

Nick Galante had his wife of three-plus years, Samantha Egues, served with divorce papers on May 17.

Galante’s decision to end his marriage comes shortly after the Belleville, N.J firefighter confronted the 33-year-old mother of his two children during his crowded birthday celebration earlier this month.

Outing your alleged cheating spouse in viral video

‘Nick is ready to move on and put this entire chapter of his life behind him,’ told a source via the nypost. ‘The trust there is lost, which is sad for their [two] kids. Frankly, I can’t really blame him for [pursuing] the divorce, because he’s still fairly young.’

Video of the unfolding surprise ‘tell-all’ birthday party has been viewed at least 10 million times across multiple social media platforms since Galante confronting his wife earlier this month.

‘The video [of the confrontation] going viral didn’t help,’ the friend added. ‘There’s really no coming back from that, because it’s going to [live] forever online. It’s sad for those kids.’

A microphone-wielding Galante addressed his party guests with his realtor wife by his side.

The initial footage of Galante with Egues seemed sweet, ‘touching,’ with the fireman taking to the microphone to tell the audience he got something for her, even though it’s his birthday.

Galante then makes Egues remove her engagement ring and wedding ring and hand them to him. He then kisses her hard on the lips before pushing her away.

🤙🏽 New Facts Dude Drop: New Jersey Firefighter Exposes Wife’s Infidelity at His Surprise Birthday Party in Shocking Viral Clip: ‘The Ultimate Betrayal!’ 📍 Belleville, New Jersey

May 9th, 2025

Nicholas Galante A New Jersey firefighter, Nicholas Galante, publicly confronted… pic.twitter.com/CKVuY7TGtq — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) May 11, 2025

‘That’s right, b–ch, I know everything!’

And from there on it goes very badly. Funny bad. But more just bad and unbearable to watch cause we all know there is no way Nick and Samantha’s marriage is ever coming back.

‘I f–king know everything,’ Galante staunchily turns and tells his soon to be ex wife. ‘That’s right, b–ch, I know everything. I know all about the Plan B pills you had to take, you filthy f–king whore.

‘Don’t act like you don’t f–king know.’

The couple continue to live under the same roof in Nutley, the sources said, with Nick Galante adamant that his wife would not get her ‘hands on the house.’

‘You don’t confront your wife in front of every single person you know like that unless you’re certain in your heart you’re done [with her],’ one of the sources told the nypost. ‘There are lots of lessons to be learned here.’