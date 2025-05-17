Nick Galante, Belleville, N.J firefighter exposes Samantha Egues, alleged cheating wife on his 40th birthday party in front of shocked family members in viral video. Social media is left speechless as it responds to ensuing chaos.

Video initially shared on Reddit has gone viral after showing a N.J firefighter setting up his unwitting wife during what was suppose to be the man’s 40th birthday party instead descending into a public torching of their marriage.

In a now-viral TikTok clip reposted to the r/TikTokcringe subreddit, user @EyeSimp4Asuka (presumably a guest at the event) shared footage of Belleville, N.J firefighter, Nick Galante confronting his wife, Samantha Egues, mid-celebration and accusing her of cheating.

N.J firefighter publicly confronts alleged cheating wife

The initial footage of Galante with Egues seemed sweet, ‘touching,’ with the fireman taking to the microphone to tell the audience he got something for her, even though it’s his birthday.

Egues, 33, bemused stands alongside her husband in front of family members of both sides of the family at a public venue. The wife who is about to be publicly humiliated and shamed has no idea of what waits for her.

‘Happy wife, happy life bulls–t,’ Galante says into the microphone, pulling a ring box from his pocket.

Galante then makes Egues remove her engagement ring and wedding ring and hand them to him. He then kisses her hard on the lips before pushing her away.

And it begins.

‘I f–king know everything,’ Galante says, eliciting laughter from bewildered partygoers. ‘That’s right, b–ch, I know everything.’

The irate husband was just getting started.

‘I know all about the Plan B pills you had to take, you filthy f–king whore’ Galante screams at her. ‘F–k you. I f–king know everything. Don’t act like you don’t f–king know.’

An unhinged Galante then tells Egues that he despised her for ruining their nearly four-year marriage and hurting their children.

‘I hate the life you stole from our children,’ the ‘vexed’ man tells his ‘stunned’ wife.

Nick Galante N.J firefighter accuses wife, Samantha Egues of cheating on him

Egues in turn throws up her arms up, part confusion, part disbelief that her husband had the audacity to publicly sham her (assuming that she did indeed cheat on her husband) and part desperation to deny and save face with what her husband is alleging in front of their families.

‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ the woman desperately screams.

Galante threatens to share his alleged evidence with everyone at the party. The man then turns to the crowd, saying ‘anyone who now sides with this piece of sh*t, can get out!’

At one point a family member appears to charge at Galante, presumably mortified on behalf of Egues and the way she has been publicly accused and humiliated. Soon after Egues walks away.

A follow-up video shows Galante later dancing solo—his wife long gone—while someone off-camera quips that the birthday bash had officially become a divorce party.

How the husband came to know about his wife’s alleged cheating was not disclosed or why the husband had waited ‘weeks’ before confronting her over the alleged affair.

In the days since the video going viral, the nypost reported the ‘couple’ still living under the same room, with a source telling the outlet that they ‘will not be working things out’.

‘Not happening,’ the source told the nypost. ‘He’s got too much respect for himself to do that.’

‘He doesn’t want to be there, but he can’t leave’ their Nutley home, the source said. ‘Possession is nine-tenths of law, right? He won’t budge from there until a judge makes a decision about who’s gonna get what.’

And then there were these comments below on the web that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?

‘She thought she was getting an upgraded ring — now she’s TikTok famous for all the wrong reasons.’

‘After seeing the divorce party part and his friends supporting him, I think Nick is gonna be just fine.’

‘This just goes to show that women have no idea what accountability means.’

‘I know it’s easy to give into anger and hate, but his words would’ve been more impactful if he kept composed, didn’t curse, didn’t kiss her on the lips, and he just called out/rebuked her wickedness without sacrificing his character.’

‘I think he is a world class idiot. No wonder she cheated. The man has no filter or common sense. Furthermore, if you have to go to that extent to garner sympathy, hmmm, makes me wonder what is going on with him beneath the surface.’

‘I think it was extremely a crass, cruel, low class thing to do, to humiliate your wife like that rather than speaking to her privately about it.’

‘Revenge feels good in the moment, but you need to think about the collateral damage. There’s children involved and the video of this will live forever on the internet.’

‘How tacky and low class.’